Radford University men's basketball coach Darris Nichols quickly resolved a drunken driving charge Thursday — just four days after his arrest and a week before what had been scheduled to be his first court appearance.

Nichols, 36, of Radford, came to Radford General District Court, pleaded guilty, and was convicted of intoxicated driving, first offense. The conviction is a misdemeanor.

Judge Erin DeHart imposed a $2,500 fine and suspended Nichols' driver's license for a year, though he was granted a restricted license that will allow him to continue driving after he has an ignition interlock device installed. DeHart also sentenced Nichols to 180 days in jail, with the jail term to be suspended after he served two days.

That translates to time served because the hours that Nichols was in the New River Valley Regional Jail after his arrest Sunday night give him credit for the two days, court staff said.

Nichols' older brother and assistant coach Shane Nichols was named acting head coach Tuesday in a tweet from the athletic department. The tweet did not mention any decision on Darris Nichols’ job status but said the university was “evaluating the situation regarding our head men’s basketball coach.”

The Roanoke Times asked Radford athletic director Robert Lineburg in a text message Thursday if the resolution of Darris Nichols' court case has prompted any change in Darris Nichols' job status or a return to coaching.

"This remains a personnel issue and I have no further comment at this time," Lineburg said Thursday in a text message.

With Shane Nichols at the helm of the Highlanders, Radford lost at High Point 69-64 on Wednesday night to fall to 17-13 overall and 11-6 in the Big South Conference. Radford will conclude the regular season with a home game against Campbell on Saturday. Radford has earned a first-round bye in next week's Big South tournament.

Darris Nichols had not been scheduled to make an initial court appearance until March 2. His attorney, Clinton Kegley of Wytheville, did not reply immediately Thursday to a message seeking comment.

Nichols, who is in his second season as the Highlanders' head coach, was a standout basketball player at Radford High School and West Virginia University. He played professionally in Hungary and was an assistant coach at several schools, including at the University of Florida, before he became the head coach at Radford University.

Nichols' DUI charge came late Sunday after police got a call about a seemingly intoxicated man coming to a home on Radford's Wadsworth Street, near its intersection with Pershing Avenue. The man had left in a black SUV, the caller said.

According to an officer's account filed with Nichols' arrest paperwork, the officer spotted the SUV parked in the middle of the street with its engine running. Nichols was at the wheel and showed signs of being drunk. He refused field sobriety tests but was taken to a Breathalyzer where his blood alcohol limit was found to be more than three times the legal limit for driving, the officer wrote.

According to court paperwork, Nichols had a 0.25% blood alcohol level.