Radford domestic violence case ends with plea agreement

RADFORD — Travis Nelson Robson acted to resolve his domestic violence case last week, pleading not guilty to a charge of assault and battery against a member of his household — but agreeing there was enough evidence to convict him.

In an agreement that a prosecutor said was approved by the woman Robson was accused of attacking, the assault charge will be dismissed in two years if Robson, a Radford resident who was 23 when he was arrested in June, completes an alternatives-to-domestic-violence class, stays out of trouble and meets other conditions of probation. Robson must have no harassing or unlawful contact with his victim, Radford Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Judge Stephanie Murray Shortt said.

Shortt accepted the agreement, which included dropping charges of abduction and interfering with another person’s phone call.

Due to the pandemic, Tuesday’s hearing was held remotely, with Robson, Shortt, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jason Annis, defense attorney Marc LeBlanc of Pulaski and a reporter all using video or phone links to connect.