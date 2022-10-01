Radford 'frat brawl' brings two more convictions

RADFORD — Another two defendants pleaded guilty Friday and received six-month jail terms for participating in last year's Radford University "frat brawl," an off-campus melee in which two now-sanctioned fraternities joined forces to attack the house of a third.

Reese Alexander Noel, 21, and David Wayne "Trey" Walters III, 23, both of Radford entered their pleas under agreements that dropped some charges and amended others. Noel was convicted of four misdemeanors: assault by mob, disorderly conduct, and two counts of destroying property. Walters was convicted of the same, plus a misdemeanor charge of possessing less than an ounce of marijuana with the intent to distribute it.

Each man was sentenced to a total jail term of 12 months, to be suspended after serving six.

Defense attorneys Tony Anderson of Roanoke, who represented Noel, and Patrick Kenney, also of Roanoke, who represented Walters, stipulated that there was sufficient evidence for their clients to be found guilty. Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Rehak said that he was not including the men in a collective restitution order imposed on others who have been convicted because unlike those defendants, Walters and Noel got active jail sentences.

The frat brawl, as attorneys have described it in court, was a Feb. 22, 2021, incident in which members of Alpha Sigma Phi and Phi Kappa Sigma banded together to attack the Delta Chi house on Fairfax Street. Forty or 50 people surrounded the house and broke windows, and some people went inside and began fighting the house's occupants, Rehak said at an earlier hearing. Cellphone videos of the fights were passed around afterward.

Of 13 people arrested in the case, seven now have been convicted and charges were dropped against three. Two others are scheduled for pleas and one is awaiting the scheduling of a trial.