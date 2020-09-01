Radford grand jury gets charges for attack on mother; charges for death of child pending

Mitchell testified that she was driving and had just begun the 10-minute trip home when she realized that something was wrong with Harper. “My daughter was not acting right and I wanted to take her to the hospital,” Mitchell said.

But Byrd began yelling at her and saying she could not go back, Mitchell said. She testified that at one point, near Rock Road, she abruptly stopped the car but Byrd put his foot over the center console and pushed down on the gas pedal. Mitchell said she still was pressing the brake and the car shut off.

Eventually, the couple reached 9th Street and went inside with the children. The boys went to their bedroom and Harper was put on a mattress on the floor in a room.

Mitchell said she and Byrd kept arguing about getting help for Harper. Byrd knocked Mitchell's cell phone out of her hand and began hitting her, she testified.

During the next few hours, Mitchell testified, Byrd punched her in the face and body, bit her face and hand, stomped on her foot, and lifted her off the ground in a chokehold so that she could not breathe.

At one point, Mitchell testified, Byrd got a shotgun. Standing over her and pinning her against a couch, Byrd shoved the gun’s barrel into her mouth and said he would kill her, Mitchell said.