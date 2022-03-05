Radford home invasion case ends with sentence of seven years to serve

The last of three men charged after a January 2021 home invasion in Radford pleaded guilty.

Tyeshawn Dwayne Goodnight, 23, of Radford, ended up with convictions for armed burglary, robbery, two conspiracy charges, larceny of a firearm, a mask charge and two use of a firearm charges. At a Feb. 25 hearing in which Goodnight appeared by a video link from jail, Radford Circuit Court Judge Joey Showalter imposed a total sentence of 68 years in prison, to be suspended after Goodnight served seven years.

Goodnight also was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay, along with his co-defendants, $320 restitution.

The sentence mirrored those of Desean Lamont Anderson, 21, of Richmond, and Jamari Tyjae Melton, 20, of Radford, who earlier this year also pleaded guilty to an array of charges.

The three men were arrested after a Jan. 12 incident in which a man said thieves entered his residence in the 600 block of Calhoun Street and took a 9mm pistol, a Sony PlayStation4, and cash.

