Radford home invasion charges go to grand jury

RADFORD — Charges against two men accused of a January home invasion robbery will go to a grand jury, a city judge ruled Thursday.

Jamari Tyjae Melton, 19, of Highland Springs, and Desean Lamont Anderson, 20, of Richmond, agreed at hearings in Radford General District Court that the evidence against them was sufficient to send their charges to a grand jury. Judge Erin DeHart certified the charges, meaning a grand jury will consider them and decide if the men should be tried in Circuit Court.

Each man faces four charges from the Jan. 12 home invasion in the 400 block of Calhoun Street: robbery, breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm and wearing a mask to hide identity. Melton faces an additional charge of failing to stop for an accident, from September.

Last month, Anderson and Melton said they wanted to have full preliminary hearings, at which evidence would be presented against them. But on Thursday, defense attorneys Lindsay Phipps of the public defenders office in Pulaski, representing Melton, and Wil Clemons of Christiansburg, representing Anderson, said they were ready for the charges to be certified.

Melton and Anderson appeared at the hearing by a video link from jail.

A third man accused in the case, Tyeshawn Dwayne Goodnight, 20, of Radford, also was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday, but it was postponed until April 22.

