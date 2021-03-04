Radford law enforcement warn of scam

Radford's police department and sheriff's office are warning residents about a phone scam in which callers claimed to be officers and demanded pre-paid credit cards to prevent arrest.

"Citizens are reminded that law enforcement will never request payment over the phone to clear arrest warrants," said a city news release issued Thursday.

According to the news release, police are looking into an incident in which someone was called by people pretending to be Radford police officers or sheriff's deputies. The victim was told to go to businesses and buy pre-paid credit cards, then give the card numbers to the caller "to avoid prosecution and arrest."

Callers can use equipment that causes legitimate numbers to appear on caller ID, even when the person is not calling from that number, so residents should be careful, the news release warned.

The city urged residents who think they have received fraudulent calls to report them to the city police, sheriff's office or to the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.