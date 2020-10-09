Radford man arrested in Christiansburg child sex case

A Radford man was accused Thursday of the long-term abuse of a Christiansburg minor.

Kevin F. Hite, 54, was charged with 10 counts of unlawful carnal knowledge of a child aged 13 or 14, and one count of taking indecent liberties with a minor by encouraging a child to send explicit material electronically. All of the charges are felonies.

According to a news release from Christiansburg police, Hite is accused of having a sexual relationship with the minor "over an extended period of time, beginning when the child was 13 years old."

Christiansburg and Radford police worked together to investigate the allegations, according to the news release.

Hite was being held Friday in jail without bail, according to the news release.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.