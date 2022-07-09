Radford man charged in cattle rustling case

A case involving stolen cattle said to have been sold in the northern Shenandoah Valley led to the arrest of a Radford man, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Eugene Gregory has been charged for the larceny of the livestock and obtaining money by false pretenses, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff's office said it received a report earlier this month of cattle rustling in the Snowville area of Pulaski County. The victim, according to the agency, said five cows and four calves that were missing from the field where they were contained.

Investigators, with aid from citizens, found a suspect who confessed to taking the cattle and selling them in Winchester for $1,100, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Friday that the location of the missing cattle and identity of the buyer are still being investigated.

Major Daniel Johnson, of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, wrote in an email Friday that he wanted to get the information circulated in Winchester in an attempt to retrieve the cattle. He raised concerns about the cattle being sold quickly due to the buyer’s knowledge of the cattle’s stolen status and the purchase price.

“We really want these cattle back so they can be returned to the victim,” Johnson wrote.