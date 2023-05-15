A veteran police officer charged and convicted two years ago.

Another longtime officer charged last year, then found guilty this year.

Two other officers brought up on charges, with the most recent coming this month when a Wytheville man swore out a warrant for assault against an officer he said shoved him during an off-duty altercation.

The Radford Police Department, which has 42 sworn officers, is enduring a run of problems that city officials describe as alarming and unfortunate — but not a sign of wider issues.

“When something bad happens, it doesn’t necessarily indicate something systemic,” Mayor David Horton said last week, voicing what he said was city council’s full confidence in police Chief Jeff Dodson. Unconnected charges against several officers should not overshadow major steps that the department is making toward national accreditation, building community relations, and more, he said.

“I really want to express how proud I am of the work Jeff has done,” Horton said. “… It is just somewhat of a bad hand that he has been dealt.”

Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Rehak, who was a police officer before he went to law school, noted that the four officers were accused of very different things. Like Horton, Rehak said that he saw no larger pattern, calling the confluence of charges “a combination of bad luck and coincidence … it looks like four unrelated and totally random things.”

Dodson, responding to questions in a long email, said that the entire force was disappointed by the actions of a few officers. “It is heartbreaking to see your fellow officer tarnish their badge and breach the public’s trust,” he wrote.

But Dodson said that the charges are not representative of a department that he described as focused on moving forward.

“I assure you that this department is doing great things and will continue to do great things in the future,” Dodson wrote. “I am proud of the department’s work and the Radford community should be too.”

Dodson noted in a email Friday that the department had just that day successfully completed the first step in its effort to obtain accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. The first step involved interviews assessing the department’s property and evidence functions, as well as its use of force procedures, training, review and data collection. The second step toward accreditation will involve a visit by a CALEA assessor to Radford in June. A final decision should be issued by November.

Brad Lehman, a faculty member of the criminology program at Virginia Commonwealth University and a former police sergeant, said Wednesday that crisis offers chances for reflection.

Mistakes will always occur, but repeated mistakes could signal a need to look at the framework that guides behavior, Lehman said. For any police department, arrests of officers would be “a critical time … to do a strong look at their internal processes … There’s an opportunity here to think about not just what is said about ethics but about what is actually being done.”

Four episodes that cover a range of offenses are “a real question mark” that can affect perceptions of police legitimacy, Lehman said.

“It tarnishes the good work being done by the rest of the department,” he added.

The first arrest in the recent string came in 2021, when Robert Andrew Wilburn, a veteran detective who had retired two years earlier, was accused of having mishandled cash that was forfeited in criminal cases.

Dodson, previously an officer in Culpeper, became chief in 2019 and discovered that money was unaccounted for. He referred the matter to the Virginia State Police. Horton said Dodson’s action guaranteed the situation would get more attention and showed a commitment to transparency.

“The fact that we know about it means something,” Horton said.

Wilburn pleaded guilty in 2021 to a misdemeanor charge of malfeasance, with his attorney saying that Wilburn’s position was that poor bookkeeping, not theft, led to the problem. Wilburn was fined $500, with another $2,000 of fines suspended, and repaid $2,418.25 to the city.

In 2022, Capt. Chris Caldwell, one of the department’s top leaders, resigned after state police notified the department they were investigating Caldwell’s electronic communications with a teen-age boy. Caldwell was arrested in December on a felony charge of using a phone, computer or other device to sexually solicit a minor.

Last month, that charge was dropped and Caldwell entered a no contest plea to a misdemeanor charge of attempted consensual sex with a minor, age 15 or older. Caldwell was convicted of the lesser charge, was put on supervised probation for a year, and was given a suspended jail sentence.

As the case against Caldwell moved through the courts, school resource officer Mark Wright Mills was charged with assault and battery against a family member and with preventing a 911 call, both misdemeanors and both stemming from a January incident. Mills was put on paid administrative leave and is scheduled to resolve the charges at a May 23 hearing.

Earlier this month, Officer John Fuhrman became the fourth officer to face charges when a Wytheville man took out a warrant against him for assault and battery. A Wytheville police report said that Fuhrman, a Wytheville resident, and his accuser, a man named Zane Perkins, had an altercation in a restaurant that began verbally and — according to Perkins — turned physical when Fuhrman brushed past him. Perkins said that Fuhrman cited him for traffic violations some weeks before and was asking that night if he had flattened the officer’s tire in response, the Wytheville police report said.

Fuhrman denied that the confrontation became physical and said that he thought Perkins was harassing him by putting dead mice in sealed plastic bags in his yard, according to the Wytheville police report.

Fuhrman was assigned to non-enforcement administrative duties until his case was resolved. He has a June 22 scheduled court hearing on the misdemeanor charge.

Dodson put Fuhrman’s situation in a different category from those of the other officers, noting that anyone can swear out a warrant against anyone else and that there had been no law enforcement investigation leading to the charge.

“It would be inappropriate for me to comment on the details of the case before trial, but in every story you always have two sides,” Dodson wrote. “I firmly support MPO Fuhrman and his many years of dedicated service to the Radford community.”

Lehman said that speaking generally, incidents like officers getting in fights or being involved in domestic violence, while serious, also could be understood as reactions to the high levels of stress and trauma that accompany law enforcement work. They might be a signal that an agency should look at “officer wellness, things to create a culture of care,” Lehman said.

These are areas already addressed in Radford — under Dodson, the department put in place “a peer support team to care for the emotional wellness of officers,” Dodson wrote. Last year, the city department “became the smallest accredited peer support team in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” he wrote.

Lehman, who focuses on law enforcement operations and ethics, said that of the Radford cases, he was most disturbed by Wilburn’s and especially Caldwell’s, because these were officers with decades of experience. That both officers’ careers began in an era when Radford police went through a much wider pattern of upheaval was also troubling, he said.

Twenty years ago, the Radford department was in the midst of a yearslong storm that included 21 officers suing the city for not paying overtime, an officer filing a lawsuit accusing another officer of sexually touching her while she slept after a party, a chief retiring after his leadership was criticized by a citizen’s panel appointed by city council, and the next chief being fired in 2004 after being charged the year before with malfeasance, petit larceny, and three counts of obtaining criminal histories under false pretenses.

Caldwell, who had accompanied then-Chief Wes Terry in the incident that led to Terry being indicted, was charged with malfeasance along with Terry. The charge against Caldwell, like those against Terry, ended up being dropped after Terry was fired.

Lehman said that the history made him wonder if changes put in place by the multiple police department administrations between the two arrests of the same officer had dug deeply enough.

“If the leadership is not looking at the foundation … all that toxicity, all that negative behavior, whatever you want to call it that is the breeding ground for this type of behavior is just going to lay dormant,” Lehman said.

Dodson wrote that he was not familiar with the department’s problems of 20 years ago.

“However, I will tell you that it is important for the department to continuously move forward. … Policing has changed greatly over the last 20 years and so has this agency, for the better,” he wrote.

Dodson wrote that morale in the Radford department remains good, and that while law enforcement agencies across the country report problems filling positions, the city department is fully staffed and has a waiting list of applicants. Since 2021, the hiring process has included polygraph examinations, psychological testing, and in-depth background interviews, he wrote.

“Be assured that the mistakes of a few is not representative of this agency as a whole,” Dodson wrote. “The Radford City Police Department works hard to serve the Radford community each day. I am proud of the men and women of this department. I will continue to work each day to move us forward in a positive direction.

Jeffrey Simmons of the Wytheville Enterprise contributed to this article.