Radford police ask public's help in locating suspected shooter

Radford police are asking for help finding a Fredericksburg man who is suspected in a Monday morning gunshot incident, a police department news release said.

D'Andre Delvon Samuels, 32, is wanted for child endangerment and several firearms charges, the news release said. Samuels may be driving a gold 2009 Chevrolet Equinox with Virginia license plate UAL6280, the news release said.

Police advise anyone who sees Samuels to not make contact with him, but to instead call Detective Austin Cox at (540) 267-3711 or email him at austin.cox@radfordva.gov.

The search for Samuels followed a report at 11:07 a.m. of a shot being fired in the 200 block of West Main Street. Officers "confirmed there was a single shot discharged from a firearm," the news release said.

A post on the city police department Facebook page said the man thought to have fired the shot fled on foot afterward.

No other information about the incident was given.

