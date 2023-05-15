Radford police Chief Jeff Dodson replied to submitted questions about the convictions of two officers and accusations against two more, calling it “heartbreaking to see your fellow officer tarnish their badge and breach the public’s trust” but also saying that criminal charges do not define the city department.

How significant is it that two officers have been convicted and two others are accused of various offenses? Do you see a pattern in this? A random set of bad decisions and situations?

Any number of officers being convicted of anything is troublesome and certainly raises concerns. Law enforcement officers are held to a very high standard, but we must also remember that those who wear the badge are human beings. When dealing with humans it is expected that we will deal with imperfections and errors that occur.

Over the course of the last three years, I have worked hard to implement change and transform the department from good to great. Some of these changes included strengthening hiring procedures, revising departmental policies to meet nationally established best practices, a strong emphasis on community oriented policing, the formation of a peer support team, creation of a personal early intervention system to identify at-risk employees, implementation of Guardian Tracking software to better ensure accountability across the agency in various areas, enhanced reporting criteria for use of force incidents, creation of duty to intervene policies, upgrading of aging technology/equipment within the department to improve officer safety, increasing the size of a SWAT team, sending more officers to advanced level trainings, and the voluntary commitment to achieving national accreditation with CALEA for the Radford City Police Department, which we hope to achieve in November 2023.

In the Commonwealth of Virginia, any citizen has the ability to present probable cause to a Magistrate and have a warrant issued against another person. In the case involving Officer John Fuhrman, that is exactly what happened and no law enforcement agency was involved with obtaining these charges. It would be inappropriate for me to comment on the details of the case before trial, but in every story you always have two sides. I firmly support MPO Fuhrman and his many years of dedicated service to the Radford community. I feel that before passing judgement and allowing the media to influence this case we should allow both sides of the story to be told in a court of law. I look forward to that happening in the near future and the court making the appropriate decision in this case based on the full story.

What has been your response (to the officers being charged) within the department?

As previously mentioned, we are ALL disappointed by the actions of a few from our agency. It is heartbreaking to see your fellow officer tarnish their badge and breach the public’s trust. However, I assure you that the actions of a few is not representative of the majority of the hard working men and women of the Radford City Police Department.

My message has been clear to our staff, “we have a supportive community, our local government leaders support us, we have a great department, and we all do great work. I am honored to serve as the chief to a fantastic group of men and women. We will not let the actions of a few, the media, social media, or others distract us from serving this community at the highest levels.” I assure you that this department is doing great things and will continue to do great things in the future. I am proud of the department’s work and the Radford community should be too.

How has morale within the department been affected? What can you and other city leaders do to help?

Law enforcement morale across the country took a beating over the last two years. This can be attributed to the almost daily negative media stories about police, some police reform measures, and various other factors during 2020-21. Unfortunately, as result of these factors many great law enforcement officers left the profession or retired. This has caused law enforcement in many localities to experience a recruitment/retention crisis and it is going to be hard to catch back up overnight.

Morale within the Radford City Police Department is good. I support the men and women of this department. Our city manager supports our department. The city council supports our department. Most importantly, the Radford community supports our department. For this, we are most appreciative. We are accomplishing good work here in Radford and this should be attributed to the outstanding officers we have.

What has been the department’s turnover in recent years – how many officers have left and been hired? Is hiring as difficult for Radford as it is said to be for police agencies nationally? Do you expect the convictions/charges to play into this, or are they relatively minor compared to the larger forces that affect law enforcement hiring like the pandemic and protests related to policing situations like George Floyd’s death?

Our police department is full-staffed and we have numerous applicants on a waiting list. As you know, this is rare in law enforcement across the Commonwealth and nation. Many departments are struggling to attract qualified applicants. This has not been the case within the Radford City Police Department. Our city council and manager helped to support our department by implementing a career progression pay plan for officers in 2022. We have increased our training budget for the past three years and have invested in our staff with advanced training courses. We developed a leadership development plan for supervisors. Additionally, we created a peer support team to care for the emotional wellness of officers and became the smallest accredited peer support team in the Commonwealth of Virginia in 2022. Those are just a few things that I believe have helped us to recruit and retain great people with our department.

History: Can any of what’s happening now be compared to past problems in the Radford department, especially (20 years back) under chiefs Earles and Terry? Is it even fair to bring that up?

I am unfamiliar with the problems of the Radford City Police Department of 20 years ago. I am also unfamiliar with the successes or failures of Chief Earles or Terry. It would be unfair for me to comment on those previous problems or Chiefs. However, I will tell you that it is important for the department to continuously move forward. I will not dwell on problems of 20 years ago with our department nor will I allow this to dictate who we are as an agency moving forward. Policing has changed greatly over the last 20 years and so has this agency, for the better.

And last — what important parts of all this are these questions missing?

I am so appreciative of this question and surely hope that the final article … includes some of the material that I have listed below.

The important part that these questions are missing is ‘what is being done to move the department forward despite the current challenges?’

The Radford City Police Department is currently undergoing the process to become nationally accredited with CALEA. This is a voluntary process that our department has entered into with CALEA. The process involves a team of outside assessors reviewing all facets of the police department’s management, operations, and services provided to the public. The department must prove that we are compliant with nationally established best practices before the CALEA commission will vote to accredit the agency. The process also includes public input and interviews with community stakeholders. Accreditation is truly a report card for the community that their law enforcement agency is “practicing what they preach.” Only around 10% of law enforcement agencies across the country are CALEA nationally accredited. As stated, we are undergoing this process currently and hope to have a final decision from CALEA in November regarding our accreditation status with them.

Over the past three years, the Radford City Police Department has worked hard to incorporate the six pillars of 21st Century Policing into the culture of the agency. These six pillars are: Building Trust & Legitimacy, Policy & Oversight, Technology & Social Media, Community Policing & Crime Reduction, Training & Education, and Officer Wellness & Safety. We have created a Chief’s Advisory Panel, strengthened hiring practices, improved data tracking within our department, and improved positive community engagement programs within our department. Since 2021, all officers hired by the department have undergone great testing and vetting to be hired by this agency. Some of this additional testing includes polygraph examination, detailed psychological testing, and in-depth background interviews.

In closing, I know that the raw data and numbers above (2 cops convicted and 2 standing trial in 2 years) may appear juicy and newsworthy on face value. It is unfortunate that these incidents arose within our department, but they were dealt with swiftly and in a very professional manner. Additionally, we have been open and transparent with these matters as the investigation allowed. The handling of these internal personnel matters should be a model for other agencies moving forward. We have held those committing wrongdoing accountable pursuant to policy/law and will continue to do so.

Be assured that the mistakes of a few is not representative of this agency as a whole. The Radford City Police Department works hard to serve the Radford community each day. I am proud of the men and women of this department. I will continue to work each day to move us forward in a positive direction.