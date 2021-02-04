 Skip to main content
Radford police identify three men wanted in January shooting
Radford police identify three men wanted in January shooting

Radford police on Thursday released the names and pictures of three men wanted in connection with a shooting incident last month.

Investigators hope the public will help locate the trio.

Alejandro Garcia Limon, 25, of Radford, is wanted on a charge of assault by mob. Fabian Garcia, 30, also of Radford is wanted on charges of assault and battery, and also assault by mob. Hector Javier Bido, 23, of Dublin, is wanted on charges of aggravated malicious wounding, assault and battery by mob, two counts of discharging a firearm in or at an occupied dwelling, two counts of brandishing a firearm, and using a gun to commit a felony.

The shootings occurred early Jan. 24 in the 400 block of Sanford Street, a city news release said.

One person was wounded in the incident, city officials said at the time. They did not identify the wounded person. City officials said last month that the shots on Sanford Street seemed related to another shooting a quarter-hour earlier in the 100 block of Madison Street.

Police ask that anyone with any information about Limon, Garcia or Bido’s whereabouts to call (540) 731-3624.

Alejandro Limon

Limon

 Courtesy Radford Police Department
Fabian Garcia

Garcia

 Courtesy Radford Police Department
Hector Bido

Bido

 Courtesy Radford Police Department

 

