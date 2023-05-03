A Radford police officer was accused of assault and battery after an off-duty altercation last month in a Wytheville restaurant.

Officer John Fuhrman has been placed on non-enforcement administrative duties pending resolution of the "citizen-obtained warrant," Radford Chief Jeff Dodson said in a statement Wednesday. The chief had no other comment on the case.

Fuhrman is to appear in Wythe County General District Court on June 22 with his defense attorney, Jimmy Turk of Radford.

Fuhrman is the fourth Radford officer to face criminal charges in the past two years.

Last month, veteran officer Christopher Lee Caldwell, who left the force as a captain last year as state police investigated him, was convicted of a misdemeanor charge of attempted sex with a minor.

Another officer was convicted in 2021 of a misdemeanor related to mishandling money, while a third awaits a court hearing on a domestic assault charge.

The accusation against Fuhrman came after an April 22 incident at the Log House 1776 Restaurant on East Main Street in Wytheville. According to a warrant taken out by Zane Perkins, he and Fuhrman were on bad terms before they encountered one another at about 10 p.m. at the restaurant.

Perkins, who is director of physician services at Wythe Physician Practices, said in the warrant that he had heard that Fuhrman, who lives in Wytheville, accused him of vandalizing his vehicle. Perkins said in the warrant that he confronted Fuhrman about this and that Fuhrman told Perkins to hit him so that he "could get me for assault."

Instead, Perkins said in the warrant, Perkins "brought up the history" of Fuhrman pulling him over in Radford, which he said was done for improper reasons.

In the warrant, Perkins said that Fuhrman nudged him with his forearm.

On Wednesday, Perkins said that Fuhrman put his elbow "in my stomach." Perkins said that the encounter ended after Wytheville police officers arrived and talked to both men, then told him that he could take out a warrant against Fuhrman if he wanted to.