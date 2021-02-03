 Skip to main content
Radford police seek help to identify suspect

Radford police seek help to identify suspect

Radford suspect

A photo of a suspect of which Radford Police is seeking information.

 Radford Police Department

The Radford Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify a suspect based on an investigation of a January shooting case.

The incident occurred on the 400 block of Sanford Street in the early hours of Jan. 24, leaving one person wounded and hospitalized. 

Police are offering a monetary reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect above is asked to call 540-267-3212 or send an email to Jerry.Holdaway@radfordva.gov or Eric.Martin@radfordva.gov.

