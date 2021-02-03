Radford police seek help to identify suspect

The Radford Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify a suspect based on an investigation of a January shooting case.
The incident occurred on the 400 block of Sanford Street in the early hours of Jan. 24, leaving one person wounded and hospitalized.
Police are offering a monetary reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect above is asked to call 540-267-3212 or send an email to Jerry.Holdaway@radfordva.gov or Eric.Martin@radfordva.gov.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Sam Wall
Sam Wall covers Pulaski, Radford and Radford University.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.