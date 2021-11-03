Radford police video: Hurst was driving on suspended license, said election sign incident was ‘hijinks’

A video released Wednesday by Radford police shows Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, trying to explain that tampering with Republican campaign signs on the eve of the election was "a little hijinks, steam blowing off."

Talking to a Radford police officer on Monday night, on the eve of what would be an unsuccessful attempt to capture a third term in the General Assembly, Hurst said that what he and his girlfriend, Emily Frentress, were doing with campaign signs was "exactly what everybody on the other side of the mountain does and people all over this district do."

"You're going to resort that and represent us?" the officer responds incredulously.

Hurst lost his reelection bid Tuesday to Republican Jason Ballard. Hurst did not respond to numerous requests Tuesday and Wednesday for comment on Monday's incident. He did not reference it in a statement he issued Wednesday morning conceding the election.

Hurst was stopped by officers Monday as he drove away from the Radford Recreation Center, a polling place where a sheriff's deputy had seen Frentress turning GOP signs upside down or pulling them out of the ground.

