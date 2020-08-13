Radford prosecutor: 'Not comfortable' being involved in city COVID-19 regulatory cases

“You could only receive a fine,” she wrote in an email Thursday afternoon. “Therefore, we will not be involved in the prosecution of those cases.”

Localities can enforce the ordinances in ways besides using its attorney, as police officers and code officials regularly present misdemeanor cases in court.

Blacksburg’s ordinance went into effect Wednesday and is set to remain in effect for about three months.

Among other conditions, the town’s ordinance limits public and private gatherings to no more than 50 people and requires that food and drinking establishments not remain open to the public after midnight. Blacksburg is also requiring the wearing of face coverings in public places, but exceptions are provided for children aged 10 years old or younger and people engaged in outdoor activities in open spaces.

Violators of Blacksburg’s ordinance could face fines of up to $500. Christiansburg so far hasn’t considered an ordinance similar to the ones in Blacksburg and Radford, town spokeswoman Melissa Demmitt said Thursday.

Radford Mayor David Horton responded to Rehak’s decision in an email saying he respects “the delineation of responsibilities with your service as an elected constitutional officer and as our Commonwealth’s Attorney.”