Radford prosecutor: 'Not comfortable' being involved in city COVID-19 regulatory cases

RADFORD — The commonwealth’s attorney recently told the city council in an email that he wouldn’t be prosecuting any cases stemming from the recently passed ordinance that bans gatherings of 50 people or more.
The ordinance, currently in effect until Aug. 31, was approved unanimously by the Radford council at an Aug. 4 special meeting centering on how the city could mitigate an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases after citizens raised concerns that Radford University students coming back to the area — and partying — could cause a spike in cases. The council also held a special meeting on July 31 to discuss the situation.
Some gatherings — religious ceremonies, weddings, funerals, day cares, sporting events, large-scale employers and restaurants — are exempt from the penalty that results in civil fine of $300 for hosts, and $150 for attendees, if they ignore officers’ warnings.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Rehak alerted city council and the police department in an Aug. 5 email that his office would not be prosecuting the misdemeanor offenses. He referenced a Virginia code, which states that no attorney or assistant attorney of the Commonwealth is required to prosecute civil penalties implemented by the locality in which they serve.
Rehak concluded his email to council stating, “For twenty-plus years I have prosecuted misdemeanor cases and will continue to participate assisting police and representing victims of these crimes. However, for a variety of reasons my office will not be prosecuting any COVID-19 “emergency” Radford City ordinances. The Radford City Attorney should be consulted about planning, logistics, scheduling court dates and policy questions about warnings, enforcement, liability concerns, citations, etc.”
Rehak told The Roanoke Times in an email Thursday that he was not made aware of the ordinance until shortly before it was set to be voted on:
“While I will not fully elaborate on the ‘variety of reasons,’ there is something my constituents should know. I was not consulted or notified about the ordinance until well after the July 31, 2020 special meeting. Since the City Attorney drafted the ordinance, it is prudent the City Attorney should prosecute. Despite twenty-five years in law enforcement, I do not feel comfortable blindly taking over this process and the accompanying responsibilities. It simply would not be fair to those charged with violating the ordinance or the dedicated police officers who rely on my legal advice.”
Councilwoman Naomi Huntington, who is also an attorney, wrote in an email that she hopes Rehak’s decision, “is not viewed as a reason to ignore this ordinance, which was passed out of a desire to minimize the spread of COVID-19 within our community.”
“Our city attorney [Mike Bedsaul] is fully prepared to handle these cases should the need arise,” she wrote.
If the recent COVID-19 ordinances do in fact lead to some misdemeanor charges, Rehak will not be the only commonwealth’s Attorney in the area not involved in such cases.
Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt said her office does not prosecute misdemeanors that do not carry chances of jail time. She said violations under Blacksburg’s recently passed COVID-19 ordinance would specifically be class 3 and class 4 misdemeanors, neither of which carry a chance of jail time.
“You could only receive a fine,” she wrote in an email Thursday afternoon. “Therefore, we will not be involved in the prosecution of those cases.”
Localities can enforce the ordinances in ways besides using its attorney, as police officers and code officials regularly present misdemeanor cases in court.
Blacksburg’s ordinance went into effect Wednesday and is set to remain in effect for about three months.
Among other conditions, the town’s ordinance limits public and private gatherings to no more than 50 people and requires that food and drinking establishments not remain open to the public after midnight. Blacksburg is also requiring the wearing of face coverings in public places, but exceptions are provided for children aged 10 years old or younger and people engaged in outdoor activities in open spaces.
Violators of Blacksburg’s ordinance could face fines of up to $500. Christiansburg so far hasn’t considered an ordinance similar to the ones in Blacksburg and Radford, town spokeswoman Melissa Demmitt said Thursday.
Radford Mayor David Horton responded to Rehak’s decision in an email saying he respects “the delineation of responsibilities with your service as an elected constitutional officer and as our Commonwealth’s Attorney.”
“This was an attempt to find a path forward together and I welcome any and all suggestions for how we can best approach high risk behavior that can further spread COVID 19. As we are both elected by our citizens to represent their interests and to help keep them as safe as possible within the limitations of our authority, we do our best in an evolving situation,” Horton wrote.
Radford Police Chief Jeff Dodson wrote in an email Thursday that while the city has received calls regarding the new ordinance, no citations have been issued thus far.
“I will say that folks have been very understanding and compliant with officers requests ... The last thing we want to do is issue tickets to folks, but that is certainly an option if we see a blatant disregard for the ordinance and safety of others during this health crisis related to COVID0-19,” he wrote.
Horton offered similar thoughts.
“We are using this as a tool to help,” he said. “Police have the discretion to issue citations as they see fit like they do in many other instances. We trust their judgment and are just trying to keep Radford citizens safe.”
Staff writer Yann Ranaivo contributed information to this story.
