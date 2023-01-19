Radford school resource officer charged with domestic violence

Radford School Resource Officer Mark Mills was charged with assault and battery against a family member after a Wednesday incident, the city's Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court confirmed Thursday.

Mills, one of four school resource officers in the Radford Police Department, also was charged with obstructing a wireless communication, a charge that often involves interfering with someone's attempt to make a cellphone call. Mills is scheduled for a Feb. 7 arraignment in the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, though that could change depending on when or if he retains an attorney.

Details of the incident were not immediately available. A police investigation is ongoing, Chief Jeff Dodson wrote in an email.

Mills will be on paid administrative leave pending resolution of the charges, Dodson wrote. Other school resource officers will cover for Mills while he is out, the chief wrote.

Schools Superintendent Robert Graham noted that the city only recently reached its goal of having four school resource officers. He said that he was confident that the remaining three officers would continue to cover the schools well.

Mills had worked at Belle Heth Elementary School.

The charges against Mills come about five weeks after the arrest of Chris Caldwell, who was a captain in the Radford force until resigning in September. Caldwell faces a felony charge of using a device to solicit a minor.