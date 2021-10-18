Radford sheriff's office investigates headless, tailless deer carcasses

The Radford Sheriff's Office is trying to find who left three decapitated, tailless deer bodies along a road and in a city park last week – and is asking the public to help with both tips and with raising money for a reward.

According to a statement posted Monday on the sheriff's office's Facebook page, two large deer were shot "with what appears to be a crossbow" during the early morning of Oct. 13. Their heads and tails were cut off and the rest of the deer were left in a field near Park Road, the sheriff's office said.

A third deer's body, also missing its head and tail, was found a few days later in the city's Riverview Park, the sheriff's office said.

In its statement, the sheriff's office said that some people oppose any form of hunting and others hunt deer in a legal fashion. But "wherever your opinions fall on this matter, everyone would agree that the crime that took place here is disturbing and those responsible need to be brought to justice," the sheriff's office said.

Investigators have a piece of a crossbow arrow and a hacksaw blade. Because one of the deer was positioned in a way that suggested it was posed for a picture, investigators are hoping to locate an image of whoever was involved in the killings.