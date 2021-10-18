Radford sheriff's office investigates headless, tailless deer carcasses

The Radford Sheriff's Office is trying to find who left three decapitated, tailless deer bodies along a road and in a city park last week – and is asking the public to help with both tips and with raising money for a reward.
According to a statement posted Monday on the sheriff's office's Facebook page, two large deer were shot "with what appears to be a crossbow" during the early morning of Oct. 13. Their heads and tails were cut off and the rest of the deer were left in a field near Park Road, the sheriff's office said.
A third deer's body, also missing its head and tail, was found a few days later in the city's Riverview Park, the sheriff's office said.
In its statement, the sheriff's office said that some people oppose any form of hunting and others hunt deer in a legal fashion. But "wherever your opinions fall on this matter, everyone would agree that the crime that took place here is disturbing and those responsible need to be brought to justice," the sheriff's office said.
Investigators have a piece of a crossbow arrow and a hacksaw blade. Because one of the deer was positioned in a way that suggested it was posed for a picture, investigators are hoping to locate an image of whoever was involved in the killings.
“This is the type of act that was not done by one person," Sheriff Mark Armentrout said in his office's statement. "Whether it was two people or more, there are others that have knowledge of this crime. People like to talk and brag about trophy deer, these criminals will talk. With a significant and growing reward being offered for information leading to a conviction, it is just a matter of time before someone comes forward.”
Reached by telephone, Armentrout said that as word spread about the deer, several people anonymously donated money to the sheriff's office for a reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction. Then a friend in Atlanta, Georgia, began a private GoFundMe account to add more money to the reward, Armentrout said.
More than $3,800 has been donated so far for a reward, given either directly or through the GoFundMe account, Armentrout said.
The GoFundMe account can be viewed at: https://gofund.me/cfa3601c.
The sheriff's office also asked anyone with information about the deer killings to call investigators at (540) 731-5501, or to contact the office through radfordva.gov/355/Sheriff-office or the Radford City Sheriff’s Office page on Facebook.