Radford University apartment building hit in shooting, police report

Radford police are investigating a shooting that injured no one but impacted a building owned by Radford University Saturday night.

The university police department said in a Facebook post that at 7:14 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Clement Street for reports of a gunshot that hit a university apartment.

City police were already in the area, responding to reports about a discharged firearm on Grove Avenue just minutes earlier, the Facebook post said.

Officers determined that the two incidents were related, but there was no immediate threat to the public, "as the suspects left the area in a vehicle," the post continued.

Radford's city police department is investigating the two-part incident. The police department asks that anyone with information about the incidents call 540-731-3624.