Recent gun violence in Roanoke has no easy answers

It’s a question with no easy answer.
In a year already consumed by a fast-moving pandemic and an urgent reckoning on racial justice, cities nationwide are also grappling with another crisis: a surge in gun violence that experts say can’t be neatly ascribed to one simple explanation.
“If someone says, here’s the sole cause and effect, I’d be very skeptical,” said Tod Burke, a retired criminal justice professor for Radford University.
“I think there are many variables that are involved,” he said. “It’s multi-faceted.”
In Roanoke, the worrying trendlines recently included three shootings in three days, two of which were fatal. The third shooting, which happened in broad daylight Aug. 21, hit two cars that were carrying people but no one was struck.
Fatal shootings overall aren’t on the rise in the city. But shootings with injuries have roughly doubled from where they stood at this same point in 2019 or 2018.
This year, by early August, the Star City had seen 30 cases of victims who were struck by gunfire but survived, according to police data.
During the same period in 2019, 15 shootings with injuries were reported. In 2018, the number stood at 18. The data doesn’t include incidences of accidental gunfire or self-inflicted wounds.
Criminologists caution against being too quick to draw conclusions from a few months' span. Variances in crime figures take time to fully understand.
But the rise in gunfire adds another unnerving layer to an already fractured year. And the unprecedented circumstances — a pandemic, economic insecurity and social strain — are on the minds of those who work to decipher and confront the deeper causes of such conflict.
“I really do believe the pandemic is one of the agitators here,” said Shakira Williams, a prevention specialist and chair of the city’s gun violence task force.
“The job loss, school being out, things being closed,” she said. “Being cut off from some of your support systems … I think that exacerbated conditions all over.”
The destabilizing effects of the pandemic are being explored across communities as a stressor deepening other, social epidemics. In addition to gun violence, domestic violence hotlines worldwide reported a rise in calls and the American Medical Association warned this month of climbing overdose reports in 40-plus states.
“It does beg the question, Why now?” said Burke, adding of the confluence, “Stress is certainly among the factors.”
That stress, he added, isn’t limited to one arena. It’s societal, economic and personal — a commingling of countless variables and pressure points.
“That’s why I say it’s multi-faceted,” he said. “It’s not in isolation. There are no silos here. One carries over to the other.”
In Roanoke, little is publicly known about what sparked most of the shootings unfolding this year.
A search warrant indicated that two people were wounded in July after arranging to meet with someone to buy a car and being surprised by gunmen.
The city’s most recent shooting, which happened Sunday night, was set off by an argument that escalated among people who knew one another, police said.
A 19-year-old was both wounded and charged with starting that gunfire. Officers continue to investigate the matter.
In several cases, victims themselves weren’t willing to cooperate with officers, police reported, further complicating the work of unraveling what was behind the confrontations.
The number of local shootings has risen amid the return of warmer weather. That alone isn’t unusual or unexpected.
Gun violence often peaks in the summer months when more people are out circulating and more opportunities for conflict arise. This year, the return of summer weather also overlapped with the gradual lifting of statewide stay-at-home orders.
Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman also spoke to the complex mix of factors that shape gun violence.
When asked about the many theories swirling nationwide, he often says the answer probably falls somewhere under: e) all of the above.
One of the points investigators are digging into locally is the influence of what Roman described as gang culture. Officers are seeing warning signs of that in some instances, he said.
He declined to delve into detail or link specific cases to gang activity. Investigations are ongoing and must be protected, he noted.
But it’s among the pressure points that authorities are tracking closely and working to tackle — another possible piece of the equation.
“It could be a part of it,” Roman said. “We certainly see some telltale signs.”
The effort to push back against gangs and gang emulation is something authorities have been working to build coalitions around. Last fall, Roanoke became one of three cities in the western half of the state to partner with federal prosecutors in an initiative targeted at gang prosecutions and prevention outreach.
The city also assembled a task force with a broad cross-section of community groups and advocates to help focus work on the larger issue of gun violence and its root causes.
That group, which began work last year, is approaching the issue from multiple fronts: education, community building, anti-recidivism, de-escalation and more.
The police department, through its work with the task force, secured a grant to create a rapid response coordinator who can help mobilize support for neighborhoods when violence strikes and work to avoid escalation.
Hiring for that position is underway now.
Roman said in addition to dogged investigation the police department is closely examining the landscape to find opportunities to intercede and defuse violence.
The community is an important part of that work, he said. Officers want to build on their relationships with neighborhoods and build on trust with residents.
“We’ve got to partner with the community,” Roman said. “Law enforcement cannot be successful unless it has that collaborative effort with the community which it serves.”
That bridge-building is not only important amid the ongoing, national debate on policing, he said, but is at the core of what officers do and have done as they work to both uncover information in cases and prevent new confrontations from erupting.
Burke echoed the importance of partnerships. Curbing violence takes many people and strategies, he said.
“This is a societal issue,” he said. “We’ve got to come together as a society.”
