Recent gun violence in Roanoke has no easy answers

When asked about the many theories swirling nationwide, he often says the answer probably falls somewhere under: e) all of the above.

One of the points investigators are digging into locally is the influence of what Roman described as gang culture. Officers are seeing warning signs of that in some instances, he said.

He declined to delve into detail or link specific cases to gang activity. Investigations are ongoing and must be protected, he noted.

But it’s among the pressure points that authorities are tracking closely and working to tackle — another possible piece of the equation.

“It could be a part of it,” Roman said. “We certainly see some telltale signs.”

The effort to push back against gangs and gang emulation is something authorities have been working to build coalitions around. Last fall, Roanoke became one of three cities in the western half of the state to partner with federal prosecutors in an initiative targeted at gang prosecutions and prevention outreach.

The city also assembled a task force with a broad cross-section of community groups and advocates to help focus work on the larger issue of gun violence and its root causes.