Recent Virginia Tech graduate is fatally shot in D.C., police say

“Having him come and see me walk across the stage would have been closure,” Nwogu said about the trials he had gone through to achieve a college education. “To lose that experience is heartbreaking, but, to look at the big picture, there are a lot of people losing their lives, losing their jobs."

Nwogu recounted - during part of the interview not published in the May story - that his mother died when he was a child. He attended high school in Nigeria until his junior year, when his father got an opportunity to get a doctorate in counterterrorism in the U.S.

Nwogu finished his senior year in high school in Northern Virginia, and started studies at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, where his sister lived at the time.

He was a member of Theta Chi at Tech and played basketball and soccer recreationally, Nwogu said in May. He was also an undergraduate research assistant. In May, he was planning to move to Alexandria, where his sister lived, and begin apartment searching. He has a younger brother studying at the University of Michigan.

He credited his father for putting three kids through college on an army officer's salary.

"The odds were really stacked against him, and stacked against us," Nwogu said in May.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099. Tips can also be sent via text to 50411.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.