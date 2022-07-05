Red flag cases in Montgomery, Franklin counties illustrate challenges of firearm confiscation

Virginia’s red flag law has only been used five times in the Roanoke and New River valleys since its inception two years ago.

The state statute allows prosecutors and law enforcement officers to file petitions for Emergency Substantial Risk Orders. After 14 days and a hearing in a circuit court, those emergency orders can turn into Substantial Risk Orders that last up to 180 days.

A judge has to determine by clear and convincing evidence that a flagged person “poses substantial risk of personal injury to self or others in the near future” by the person’s “possession or acquisition of a firearm.”

If the judge finds relevant evidence and is concerned for the community’s safety, the risk order is served and the flagged individual’s firearms must be turned over to another adult, with qualifications set by the law, or to a law enforcement agency.

Both emergency orders and risk orders can be extended by a judge after a hearing.

While that seems simple enough, commonwealth’s attorneys filing risk orders in the region have experienced repetitive case continuances and gun seizure complications. And because the rules for red flags are still new to many of them, they’re not sure what details about specific cases they can provide to members of the press.

Of five cases identified in the Roanoke and New River valleys, two were in Franklin County, one was is Salem, one was in Botetourt County and one was in Montgomery County.

Confrontation in ChristiansburgMuch of the Montgomery County case was described in the public record.

In March 2021, Vernon Lorrell Raggins Jr., then a 27-year-old living in Christiansburg, began a series of confrontations with law enforcement officers that eventually led to an Emergency Substantial Risk Order, then a longer order, and criminal charges.

The risk orders centered on Raggins’ insistence that he be allowed to carry a pistol into the Montgomery County courthouse.

An affidavit filed by Capt. Ed Hertling noted that in 2019, Raggins and his girlfriend were charged in a robbery case. At a jury trial in 2020, Raggins was acquitted. His girlfriend was convicted.

Last year, Raggins and Hertling spoke on the phone and Raggins said that three shotguns seized in the robbery case were his and he wanted them back.

Hertling wrote that after a “contentious” conversation, he told Raggins he would research the status of the shotguns. He found there had been a court order for their forfeiture.

A prosecutor gave him a trial transcript in which Raggins, testifying at his girlfriend’s trial, said the guns were given to her by her grandparents and belonged to her.

Hertling said he relayed this information to Raggins by phone and email.

About two weeks later, on March 24, 2021, Raggins came to the sheriff’s office, located in Christiansburg on the same block as the courthouse, and said that he still wanted the shotguns returned to him, Hertling wrote. Raggins left but then called a dispatcher and said he was on his way to the courthouse with a pistol. Raggins said he was “telling us this so we wouldn’t be taken off guard,” Hertling wrote.

Lt. Aaron Meadows of the sheriff’s office, who supervises courthouse security, then called Raggins and explained that it was against the law to bring a firearm into the courthouse. The officer talked with Raggins for about an hour, Hertling wrote, but Raggins would not accept the gun restriction.

Meadows then met Raggins in front of the sheriff’s office. Raggins wore a pistol on his hip. The two spoke for about 45 minutes more, Hertling wrote, and Raggins said that it was a violation of his 2nd Amendment rights to not be allowed to take his pistol inside.

The next day, Meadows again talked to Raggins on the phone. Raggins again said he wanted to bring his gun into the courthouse and that he planned to talk to the circuit court clerk.

“I’m coming to the courthouse with my gun and there ain’t a goddamn thing anyone is going to do about it,” Raggins said, according to Hertling’s account.

Meadows obtained a warrant for Raggins on a charge of making a threat by phone. Officers at the courthouse prepared to intercept Raggins if he arrived at the courthouse. Hertling wrote that he called Raggins to try to de-escalate matters and offered another meeting to discuss things, but Raggins declined. This talk lasted about 90 minutes, Hertling wrote.

On the phone, Raggins read Hertling what he said was federal code about his rights, but “I recognized through my training that the rhetoric was textbook sovereign citizen propaganda,” Hertling wrote, referring to a quasi-legal theory — that has been repeatedly rejected by courts — that denies various types of government authority.

Hertling wrote that he asked Raggins where he was getting this stuff and Raggins said Facebook. Hertling wrote that he told Raggins that he was just reading sovereign citizen talking points, and Raggins replied that he was not a sovereign citizen, but an armed one.

Hertling wrote that he decided Raggins might be making “some form of protest” and offered to have officers meet him outside the courthouse and arrest him if that was what he wanted. He advised Raggins to approach the building with his hands on his head so no one could think he was reaching for his gun.

Raggins answered that if anyone pointed a gun at him, he would draw his and a gunfight would ensue, Hertling wrote. “He would not accept that an officer might use deadly force legally if it appeared he was reaching for his firearm,” Hertling wrote.

Raggins denied that he was suicidal, Hertling wrote.

Eventually, Hertling and Raggins agreed to meet at the town square monument opposite the sheriff’s office. Officers soon saw Raggins, his 9mm pistol on his hip, walking down Christiansburg’s Main Street toward the meeting. Hertling and two other officers took Raggins into custody without incident, Hertling wrote.

After Raggins was booked on the threat charge, a magistrate ordered that he be released with a promise to go to court when the case was heard.

Hertling sought a Temporary Detention Order on mental health grounds, but wrote that Raggins refused to take the COVID test needed to be admitted to a mental health facility.

Hertling then sought an Emergency Substantial Risk Order, offering an account of his and Meadows’ interactions with Raggins. Also, Hertling wrote, Raggins told a deputy after his arrest that if he did not get his shotguns back, he would buy bigger guns, and that when officers encountered him again, he would not be as polite.

In asking for the emergency order, Hertling said that he thought Raggins was a danger to the public and would force a deadly confrontation with officers.

On March 26, 2021, Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Robert Turk approved an emergency red flag order forbidding Raggins to possess or buy guns. The court file did not mention who took custody of Raggins’ pistol. No firearms were relinquished to law enforcement officers, according to court paperwork.

On April 1, 2021, a Substantial Risk Order was issued extending Raggin’s firearm prohibition for 180 days.

On June 8, 2021, he was charged with carrying weapons into the courthouse and other offenses. And on June 17, 2021, Raggins was charged with purchasing or possessing a gun while under Substantial Risk Order, with brandishing a firearm, and with other charges.

Court files did not list details of what happened in the June incidents, although the second one apparently did not occur at the courthouse because part of its resolution was an order barring Raggins from Walmart.

Pettitt did not reply to a message seeking information about the charges that followed the Substantial Risk Order, nor did an attorney who represented Raggins. Another attorney who also represented Raggins last year declined to comment. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office did not reply to questions about the enounters with Raggins.

Raggins himself could not be contacted for this article.

Court records showed that eventually, Raggins was found not guilty on the threat by phone charge from March 2021.

In the first June incident, the charge of carrying weapons into the courthouse was dropped but Raggins was convicted of trespassing and was sentenced to serve two months in jail with another 10 months suspended.

In the second June incident, Raggins was convicted of the two firearms offenses and also of public intoxication. The rest of the charges were dropped.

According to court files, Raggins was sentenced on the gun charges to 12 months in jail with another 12 months suspended. He was ordered to forfeit a Remington 870 12-gauge shotgun and shells.

Behavioral issues in Franklin County cases

In Franklin County, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ashley Neese discussed the cases of two people who were flagged in the last year.

One substantial risk order involving Chase Lashawn Hughes, 29, of Rocky Mount is still pending.

“He has pending criminal charges in another jurisdiction,” Neese said. “This matter continues to be pending here as well, since there’s pending criminal charges and what’s going on in that case. I can’t really talk about that, because it’s not our jurisdiction.”

Court documents indicate that Hughes is facing felony charges in Henry County. On Sept. 28, 2021, he was arrested and charged with grand larceny of a motor vehicle and two counts of possession of a firearm on school property.

Risk order documents in Franklin County reveal that, prior to his Henry County arrest, Hughes was displaying odd behavior on Rocky Mount downtown streets.

On Aug. 6, 2021, the Rocky Mount Police Department began investigating “a subject walking through the downtown area of Rocky Mount during the night with what appeared to be an AR-15 rifle wearing a motorcycle helmet,” court documents read.

Seven days later, they responded to a call about suspicious behavior at Hughes’ home on Sycamore Street.

“Officers observed and were advised by relatives of Hughes that he was paranoid and thought people were following and trying to kill him,” court documents read. “Hughes advised that he never goes anywhere without his guns because all of the people trying to kill him. Hughes admitted he was the subject downtown and advised that he had been hiding from subjects that were after him.

An Emergency Custody Order was issued for Hughes on Aug. 13, 2021. Three month later, on Sept. 27, police responded to Sycamore Street again.

Hughes “advised someone had broken into his residence through a window and was trying to get him,” documents read. “No evidence of entry was located and Hughes again exhibited paranoid behavior.”

The next day, Hughes “took his mother’s vehicle without her consent and left the residence with his AR style rifle and handgun.”

Hughes was not located, and an emergency risk order was petitioned. Hughes was arrested in Henry County that same day.

An emergency substantial risk order was issued on Hughes in Franklin County in April. It has been extended twice already. A hearing to review a third extension is scheduled for July 12.

Hughes’ next court appearance in Henry County is scheduled for July 22. The court’s online case information system indicates a medical examination is to be reviewed.

Franklin County’s other red flag case was resolved last fall. Jason Wayne Smith, 50, of Gainesville, Georgia, was flagged in June 2021.

Sgt. Megan Huston, sheriff’s office public information officer, said the emergency flagging was “purely” connected to Smith’s mental health.

“A family member had called in for a well-being check on the individual due to some suicidal and homicidal comments made towards family,” Huston said in an email. “The person ended up being mentally evaluated, committed to a hospital, and then lost their gun rights through the process. The family was able to take possession of the weapons.”

An Emergency Substantial Risk Order was issued on Smith on June 17, 2021 and extended three times through Oct. 5, 2021. Court documents indicate that the case was continued to allow Smith “to complete his 28-day program at Fellowship Hall,” a drug and alcohol recovery center in Greensboro, N.C.

On Oct. 5, Smith’s Substantial Risk Order was denied. An order is denied when, based on relevant evidence, the court finds that there was not clear and convincing evidence that an individual poses a substantial risk of personal injury to self or others.

The names of the other two individuals flagged in the region were not disclosed by prosecutors.

In Salem, Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Matt Pollard was hesitant to reveal details about the specific case because the case’s hearings were “borderline sort of a mental health proceeding.”

The case in Botetourt was also closely related to mental health. Commonwealth’s Attorney John Alexander said the risk order in that case was not extended.