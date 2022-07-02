Red flag laws rarely used in Roanoke, New River valleys

The red flag firearms laws encouraged by the federal gun control measures that President Joe Biden signed last month were already in force in Virginia.

Red flag laws have long been a part of the nation’s fraught conversation about gun violence, a debate renewed this year by mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, Uvalde, Texas, and more places. The laws are meant to keep guns away from people who seem on the verge of harming themselves or others.

Virginia is among 19 states and the District of Columbia that had red flag laws on the books before Congress took up the recent gun control package. The new federal legislation does not include a national red flag law but funds grants to prompt states to adopt their own red flag processes.

But in the two years since Virginia’s General Assembly approved red flag laws, they have been used just five times in the Roanoke and New River valleys, according to recent inquiries to prosecutors and other law enforcement officials.

That may be because in many cases where gun violence seems a threat, other firearms restrictions are in place — such as standard pretrial conditions of bail or when protective orders are issued in domestic violence cases, some observers said.

Little use, no problem

None of the officials talked to for this article said they consider it a problem that the red flag laws are so little used in the region.

“There are laws on the books that give us avenues to keep the public safe,” Botetourt County Sheriff Matt Ward said. “If I can take a weapon from somebody, and take it as evidence because they were using it criminally, then we do that. We take it as evidence, or we do search warrants. I’ve been doing it 20 some years. It isn’t like all of a sudden all this is new. You can put lipstick on a pig, but it's still going to be a pig.”

Roanoke County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian Holohan said that when someone threatens to harm themselves or others, emergency custody orders and temporary detention orders are often used to prevent casualties.

“I think there certainly is room for improvement in those statutes and the way those are handled. But that's one way someone can physically be taken into custody,” Holohan said. “You're not just talking about taking their guns and leaving them at their house. You're literally taking them away to be evaluated for a mental health commitment, an involuntary commitment.”

Holohan said that the individuals his office might have flagged are already being prosecuted.

“In our situations, if I thought someone had engaged in conduct which would, under the statute, fit a substantial risk order, usually they were involved in some kind of criminal act, and we had moved to arrest them for whatever the criminal act was,” Holohan said.

The new Republican majority in Virginia's House of Delegates tried to repeal red flag laws earlier this year, an effort led by Del. Marie March, R-Floyd. In a recent text conversation, March said that she plans to renew her opposition in the 2023 legislative session.

March did not like that emergency orders that are the initial step of Virginia's red flag process are issued without input from the people who may pose risks. Red flag laws are wrong because they focus on intent, or "possible thought crime," rather than an actual criminal act, March wrote.

"This has astounding potential for abuse/misuse consequences," she wrote.

More often used elsewhere

Still, prosecutors, police and sheriff's offices elsewhere in Virginia have used red flag laws hundreds of times. According to figures compiled by the Virginia Firearms Transaction Center, 258 Emergency Substantial Risk Orders and 151 Substantial Risk Orders have been issued since 2020.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller, who supplied the figures, wrote in an email that the firearms center did not break down its numbers by region or list how many guns were collected as a result of the orders.

Virginia’s red flag laws don’t necessarily lead to firearms seizures. They ban possession and purchase of guns by people who have been determined to be at substantial risk of harming someone, including themselves, in the near future.

The laws lay out how a person who is the subject of a red flag order can relinquish their guns to an adult “transferee” who meets certain requirements or to a law enforcement agency.

The red flag laws don’t grant any automatic right for officers to take anyone’s guns or to search for them, Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt wrote in an email.

“They simply say the person can't possess a firearm. So law enforcement relies on the owner to be honest when they ask if someone has guns,” Pettitt wrote.

Officers still may seek search warrants, a separate process, if they have reason to think firearms are improperly present somewhere.

Like for protective orders and mental health detentions and commitments, Virginia’s red flag laws established a two-step process with a shorter, easier-to-obtain emergency gun ban, and a longer prohibition that can be imposed after a hearing before a judge.

In both instances, anyone subject to a red flag order — more properly called an Emergency Substantial Risk Order or the longer-term Substantial Risk Order — has their name entered in a state database so other agencies know the order is in effect.

Emergency orders can be sought by commonwealth’s attorneys or law enforcement officers. They ask a judge or magistrate to impose a 14-day gun ban, describing under oath what threats or acts of violence prompt the request. The prosecutor or officer also must cite an independent law enforcement investigation whose findings support that a person poses a significant risk.

After an Emergency Significant Risk Order is issued, a judge can hold a hearing and determine that someone presents a longer-term threat. The judge can impose a Significant Risk Order that can last up to 180 days.

Under either version of the risk order, a person must give up any concealed carry permit as well as their guns, and is not allowed to buy firearms while the order is in effect.

Five cases in region

Of the five red flag cases identified by law enforcement officials in the Roanoke and New River valleys, one was in Salem, one in Botetourt County, two in Franklin County and one in Montgomery County.

Prosecutors in Franklin County and Salem said they were not sure how much information they could share about the significant risk orders in their jurisdictions, though they said all three cases there involved mental health problems.

“I'm leery on what I can disclose and can't, because it's borderline sort of a mental health proceeding,” Salem Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Matt Pollard said. “It's not a closed courtroom, I just don’t know what the judge would, in terms of details because of the mental health component, want me to disclose.”

Salem’s single case opened about a year ago. Pollard said the risk was issued, extended once, and is still in effect.

“There was usage of firearm, and it was a case that nobody was injured. So, it would not have had a victim that actually required medical treatment or anything like that,” Pollard said. "But as always, with any of them, it requires a mental health component, usually, because there's got to be some sort of inherent risk.”

Botetourt County’s single case was also connected to an individual’s mental health. Sheriff Matt Ward said a man “was shooting indiscriminately at perceived, invisible people close to nearby neighbors.”

“He was indiscriminately, just randomly shooting out, off his front deck at what was perceived to be individuals on his curtilage,” Ward said. “The proximity to his neighbors was the issue.”

Botetourt County Commonwealth’s Attorney John Alexander said the case was resolved about six months ago.

“I think that it sort of was a fail-safe to make sure that everybody was safe at a moment of crisis,” Alexander said. “When the judge reviewed it, what he said in his ruling was that the statute did exactly what it was designed to do, but he didn't feel that it needed to be extended.”

“We ended up giving the firearms to his family,” Ward said. “And that’s what we would have done before red flag laws were, anyway.”

Hope for 'common sense'

Roanoke County's Holohan agreed that the turning over of firearms to an at-risk individual’s family members may have been facilitated behind the scenes by law enforcement officers before red flag law was enacted.

“In the past, it's not like everyone was all stupid and didn't have any common sense,” Holohan said. “All those things were kind of informally done, and are being done kind of right now, out in the world. I think you have to hope that the people involved in it have some common sense, and that whoever is agreeing to take possession of the firearms is doing so with the proper level of concern for not only their loved one, but everyone else.”

“Being a firearm owner, as I am myself, means that you do have responsibilities to make sure that children don't have access to the firearms in an unsafe way,” Holohan continued. “That also can apply to family members or relatives who are having mental health crisis. You have a responsibility to try and prevent them from harming themselves or others.”

Both Roanoke County and Roanoke — the jurisdiction with the most gun violence incidents in Western Virginia — have yet to flag anyone.

“That would be a big zero,” Roanoke Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Caldwell said. “Maybe that will grow over time as people become more aware of the situation. But it does require somebody coming forward and saying, ‘This person has a problem, and they don't need to be around guns.’”

Holohan said there could be a greater effort to educate the public on the purpose of red flag law and how to use it in Virginia.

“If your family member has had some mental health issue or is exhibiting some behaviors, you'd hope, in many respects, that, family members of folks who exhibit this behavior would report it to the authorities, just so that a tragedy could be averted,” Holohan said. “But it's also important to educate the public in general, because if you have some friend or some acquaintance who is exhibiting some behaviors, or making some comments that grant you concern that they may commit some kind of act of violence, then I would certainly encourage those folks to report that to the authorities, so it could be properly investigated."

But Caldwell said that in a city where people use guns to solve disputes, that education won’t matter.

“We can't get people to testify in court against somebody on a crime. I’m just not sure how many people in general want to get in the middle of something like this,” Caldwell said. “It does take individual initiative. This is not something that police go out and search for. It’s something that comes to them from some other source. People seem reluctant to interact with the police in many situations. Just general unwillingness to get involved might well be a problem.”

'Find a balance'

Ward, the Botetourt sheriff, said discussions about red flag laws and discussions about rights to gun ownership tend to overlap.

“We need a system that's going to find a balance,” the sheriff said. “I understand people have individual liberties, but at some point, you're going to have to balance that. Is this individual a threat to society to where he needs to be extended mentally? Or do you want to just temporarily put a band-aid on it and say, ‘Well, he's alright for this week.’”

Ward said that in Botetourt County, his deputies often return to the same streets and neighborhoods when they respond to mental health calls. He said formerly flagged individuals who should be in therapy might continue to cause or threaten acts of harm.

“People that have mental health issues need to be in an environment where they're getting assistance. Whatever is practical, reasonable and rational, that's what I'm for, to help people,” Ward said. “But police officers are not psychiatrists.”

Holohan said the solution will require a “multi-pronged approach.”

“To have a system that works very well requires resources to be put into it,” the commonwealth’s attorney said. “You have to have a mental health component and system that works well. You have to have a criminal justice system that works well. You have to have a police department that is properly funded and has the resources to investigate these kinds of problems.”

More resources coming

Lori Haas, advocacy manager for the Center for Gun Violence Solutions at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, said those resources are coming with the U.S. Senate’s recently approved gun violence prevention bill.

“Clearly, more opportunities for education and training should be made available to law enforcement and public safety officials across the Commonwealth,” Haas said. “In that package is money that can be distributed to law enforcement agencies, local and state, to implement risk laws.”

Haas’ daughter survived the 2007 mass shooting at Virginia Tech that took 32 lives. She said the handful of substantial risk orders being pursued in the Roanoke and New River valleys is “disappointing.”

“This is a tool for law enforcement to intervene when someone who is at risk of harm to self or others. And we would like to think that law enforcement would be availing themselves more often of this tool,” Haas said. “I think the question needs to be, not necessarily, 'Are they effective, or are they working?' It's more about, 'These are available, and why isn’t law enforcement taking advantage of them?’ If you have a person who has exhibited violent behavior, and they're threatening a neighbor, a loved one, a school, why aren't you disarming them? It's a temporary measure.”

“So long as the people have the authority to pursue red flag laws are doing so in a responsible manner, there's nothing wrong with those laws,” Holohan said. “I just would caution that they aren't a solution to mass shootings or school shootings or whatever wrong or harm you're trying to prevent. They're not a panacea that can just stop them.”

“It is not going to be a universal cure for anything, but if it helps in some cases, it's better than nothing,” Caldwell said. “I think the jury's still out on how effective this really is to prevent some things. The red flag law, nationally, it's being talked about in the context of a school shooting. Would this have prevented that? I don't know. I have my doubts, but time will tell.”

Coming Tuesday: Red flag cases in Montgomery and Franklin counties since the state law was approved in 2020 illustrate the complexities and challenges of implementation.

