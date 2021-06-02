Regional jail inmate escapes in Carroll County

The New River Valley Regional Jail is searching for a man who evaded its custody early Wednesday in Carroll County.

James Wesley Wall, 39, escaped in the Fancy Gap area during a transport, according to a news release from the jail.

The escape, which happened about 4:25 a.m., involved no use of force and no one was injured. Wall was being held on charges of possession of stolen goods and driving with a suspended license, officials said.

No other details were immediately released. An investigation into the circumstances of the escape continues, officials said.

The public is asked to be on the lookout for Wall and to report any information by either calling 911 or contacting the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 276-728-4146.

Wall was described as about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 165 pounds, with brown hair.

