Repeated rapes of Radford child brings 30 years to serve

RADFORD — Michael Shaun Reynolds pleaded guilty Friday to 10 sex crimes committed against a child, resolving a case that has lingered in Radford’s courts for almost three years.
Reynolds, 38, was convicted of seven counts of rape, two counts of sodomy and one count of object sexual penetration, each a felony carrying a maximum sentence of life in prison. A plea agreement dropped four other charges.
Appearing in Circuit Court by a video link from jail, Reynolds made his pleas in a flat voice. He said he was pleading guilty because he had committed the named offenses and understood the plea agreement that his attorney, Lindsay Phipps of the public defender office in Pulaski, had worked out. He declined to make a statement before being sentenced.
“I’m good,” Reynolds said.
Judge Joey Showalter imposed a sentence of 80 years in prison on each count, but ordered that they run concurrently rather than consecutively for a total of 80 years instead of 800. Showalter then said that after Reynolds serves 30 years, the remaining 50 will be suspended for a period of 50 years. Reynolds will be supervised by the probation office for 10 years after his release, must register as a sex offender, and can have no contact with his victim or her family, Showalter ordered.
The Roanoke Times is not identifying the victim of the sexual attacks.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Rehak said Reynolds’ attacks occurred in 2017 and 2018 when his victim was 13 and 14 years old. In June 2018, the girl told relatives what had happened to her. Reynolds was arrested the following month.
The victim’s statements were corroborated several times by Reynolds, Rehak said, including in a texted apology Reynolds sent to one of the girl’s relatives, in a recorded jail phone call in which he said he would not deny committing rape, and in an interview with detectives during which he said he would admit the crimes.
Rehak said that during a videotaped interview with Radford Detective Carla Cross, Reynolds stabbed himself in the neck with a pen. Rehak described the incident as another confirmation of guilt that he would have presented had the case gone to trial.
After the hearing, Rehak said that the case took so long to wrap up partly because of the pandemic. The case was going to conclude last year, but Reynolds insisted on coming to court for a plea hearing and the scheduling for that did not work out, Rehak said. Once the defendant agreed to appear by video, the case proceeded.
As is usual, Showalter said that Reynolds will receive credit for the time served in jail since his arrest.