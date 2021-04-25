Repeated rapes of Radford child brings 30 years to serve

Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Rehak said Reynolds’ attacks occurred in 2017 and 2018 when his victim was 13 and 14 years old. In June 2018, the girl told relatives what had happened to her. Reynolds was arrested the following month.

The victim’s statements were corroborated several times by Reynolds, Rehak said, including in a texted apology Reynolds sent to one of the girl’s relatives, in a recorded jail phone call in which he said he would not deny committing rape, and in an interview with detectives during which he said he would admit the crimes.

Rehak said that during a videotaped interview with Radford Detective Carla Cross, Reynolds stabbed himself in the neck with a pen. Rehak described the incident as another confirmation of guilt that he would have presented had the case gone to trial.

After the hearing, Rehak said that the case took so long to wrap up partly because of the pandemic. The case was going to conclude last year, but Reynolds insisted on coming to court for a plea hearing and the scheduling for that did not work out, Rehak said. Once the defendant agreed to appear by video, the case proceeded.

As is usual, Showalter said that Reynolds will receive credit for the time served in jail since his arrest.

