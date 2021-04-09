Report of man posing as officer on I-81 was untrue, state police say

A report of a man possibly posing as a police officer last month on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County has been determined to be unfounded, according to the Virginia State Police.

The driver who provided the account recanted this week, officials said. She told authorities she made up the story because of anxiety.

The state police had undertaken an extensive investigation after fielding the original report, which said a driver was pulled over about 10 p.m. March 7 near mile marker 159 by a man in a car with flashing emergency lights.

The alleged incident was reported about an hour and a half later, not by the driver, but by a family member, officials said.

The information at the time included an allegation that the man had hit the driver in the head, state police said. That detail hadn’t been publicly shared before Friday.

Multiple state troopers were dispatched to search for a car matching the description given but none was found.

As the investigation continued, inconsistencies in statements emerged, officials said. This week, authorities said the woman told them that her account had been untrue.

No charges are being filed in the incident.

Capt. Richard Denney, division commander for the state police, said officials took the original complaint very seriously and responded quickly to keep people on I-81 safe.

