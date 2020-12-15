Richmond diocese says person who accused priest of abuse has recanted

An allegation of abuse has been withdrawn against a priest who spent part of his earlier career in Roanoke, according to the Catholic Diocese of Richmond.

Father William Dinga Jr., now retired, faced a complaint of child sexual abuse that was made earlier this year but was tied to his time serving with Norfolk-based Christ the King Catholic Church in 1986.

The diocese announced in June that it was looking into allegations made against four of its former priests including Dinga.

On Tuesday, it said the complainant in Dinga's case had recanted. That development exonerates Dinga, who had adamantly maintained his innocence, officials said.

"Just as the diocese strives to remain transparent when child sexual abuse allegations are brought forward, the diocese will also publicly clear the accused of any wrongdoing when an accused is subjected to mistaken or unsupported allegations," read Tuesday's statement.

Dinga was ordained in 1975 and granted a medical retirement in 1990. His years of service included a tenure at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Roanoke. Prior information released by the diocese didn't specify his years of service there.

Dinga's standing in the diocese will be restored now that his review is closed, officials said.

