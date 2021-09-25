 Skip to main content
Riding along on meth runs brings suspended sentence

Riding along on meth runs brings suspended sentence

CHRISTIANSBURG — A Radford woman described as a passenger and sometime driver on interstate methamphetamine runs drew a 10-year prison sentence last week – with the entire term suspended.

In separate hearings in Montgomery County Circuit Court, Tanisha Marie Redd Bourne, 24, of Radford, and Donald Todd Duncan, 47, of Christiansburg became the most recent defendants to plead guilty in the Icy Roads investigation. Both played small roles in the Georgia-to-the-New-River-Valley meth pipeline at the center of Icy Roads, prosecutors said.

Besides the suspended 10-year prison term, Bourne was fined $100 and put on five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to conspiring to possess more than 10 grams of meth with the intent to distribute it. A plea agreement dropped other charges.

Duncan pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute a Schedule II substance. Because there was no agreement about his punishment, Judge Robert Turk, who oversaw both hearings, scheduled Duncan’s sentencing for Jan. 17.

Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Patrick Jensen said that if Bourne’s case had gone to trial, prosecutors would have presented evidence that she made eight trips to Georgia, where the principal figure in Icy Roads, Thomas George Belcher Jr., 47, of Elliston, obtained meth that he would bring back to sell in the New River Valley. Sometimes Bourne helped with the driving, Jensen said, because she felt bad that Belcher had been in an accident.

Duncan was a meth user who let his home be used for meth sales, Jensen said.

Defense attorneys Will Clemons of Christiansburg, who represented Bourne, and Eric Frith of Blacksburg, who represented Duncan, agreed that Jensen had accurately described the prosecution’s case and that the evidence was sufficient to convict their clients.

