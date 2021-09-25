Riding along on meth runs brings suspended sentence

CHRISTIANSBURG — A Radford woman described as a passenger and sometime driver on interstate methamphetamine runs drew a 10-year prison sentence last week – with the entire term suspended.

In separate hearings in Montgomery County Circuit Court, Tanisha Marie Redd Bourne, 24, of Radford, and Donald Todd Duncan, 47, of Christiansburg became the most recent defendants to plead guilty in the Icy Roads investigation. Both played small roles in the Georgia-to-the-New-River-Valley meth pipeline at the center of Icy Roads, prosecutors said.

Besides the suspended 10-year prison term, Bourne was fined $100 and put on five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to conspiring to possess more than 10 grams of meth with the intent to distribute it. A plea agreement dropped other charges.

Duncan pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute a Schedule II substance. Because there was no agreement about his punishment, Judge Robert Turk, who oversaw both hearings, scheduled Duncan’s sentencing for Jan. 17.