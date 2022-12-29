Roanoke airport public safety chief reflects on record-setting year for gun seizures

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport set a new record this year for the number of guns seized from passengers' carry-on bags.

In October, the tally at the airport reached eight. The previous record, last met in 2018, was six. Ben Cook, director of public safety, said he has "no idea" why 2022 was a record-setting year.

"We've not had any instances, that we know of, where they're maliciously carrying a weapon up there to try to get it on board the plane," Cook said Thursday. "Most people, in fact, probably everybody has used the same phrase: 'I forgot it was in there,' or 'I've been looking for that.' "

Cook said some travelers use their carry-on bag as a "range bag."

"They'll go the range, and they'll shoot and leave the gun in the bag, and throw it in a closet," Cook said. "Then they'll pack it to go on a trip and forget it's in there. That's pretty much what we're seeing."

Cook said that the increase in seizures from carry-on bags tells him that gun owners have a "lack of responsibility."

"I think the first thing of responsible gun ownership is knowing where your gun is at all times," Cook said. "If you're going to store it at home, do it responsibly. If you've got little kids, unload it and lock it up. There's a lot of guidelines that they could follow. I think people get so laid back with it."

Cook said the point of origin for airport gun-carrying offenders "varies."

"We have some that are local," Cook said, "and a lot of them are visiting from out of state, or are not local and are visiting, getting ready to fly back out to wherever they need to be."

The public safety director said that when Transportation Security Administration officers notice a suspicious item such as a gun, in a carry-on bag, they call airport police.

"We'll come down and meet with them, and we'll see the image on the screen and verify that, 'Yeah, something's wrong. It looks different,'" Cook said.

Police then identify the owner of the bag or suitcase, pull the luggage aside, and remove the suspicious item. If the item is a gun, airport police clear the weapon, making it safe, and take a statement from the owner of the carry-on bag.

"Then we check to make sure that there are no things on his criminal history that would prohibit him from carrying a weapon," Cook said. "If he's clear, and he doesn't have anything else that stands out, no warrants active or anything like that, then we will write him a summons."

The summons would issue a Class 1 misdemeanor under Virginia law to the suspect, who would sign an agreement to appear in Roanoke General District Court at a later date.

"Then, they can be on their way to travel," Cook said. "We, the police, will take the firearm, and we will secure it in an evidence container and submit it into evidence."

Cook said that people found guilty of attempting to carry a firearm onto an airplane may face dispositions in state court that include the levying of fines and court costs. Sometimes, Cook said, the court orders to have the seized gun destroyed.

"On the civil end of it, I know TSA will levy a civil penalty against an individual," Cook said.

"TSA reserves the right to penalize travelers who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint," the TSA said in a press release in October. "Civil penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating circumstances. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits. Possession of a concealed carry permit isn’t permission to carry a firearm onto an airplane."

Firearms can be transported by plane in the U.S. in "checked baggage only," according to the TSA's website.

"You can have a weapon packed in your bag," Cook said. "But TSA requires you to have the weapon unloaded in a sealed container and have the ammunition stored separately."

Cook said his public safety team at the airport is "lucky" to have seized so few weapons. At the Richmond International Airport, 23 guns were seized from carry-on bags this year, as of Dec. 20.

Cook said the Roanoke airport deals more often with incidents he called "slips, trips and falls."

"It could average maybe two or three a month. It's not a large amount, and sometimes maybe we don't have any," Cook said. "People are walking from the parking lots, into the terminal, going over curbs and things like that, and their arms are always full of luggage. A lot of people will opt to take the escalator with three or four bags strapped to them. We encourage them to take the elevator."