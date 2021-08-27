Roanoke attorney C.J. Covati sees suspended law license revoked by state bar

In the second case, Covati accepted $2,000 from a defendant charged with a probation violation, then failed to file the paperwork he had said might delay her case. That client ultimately had to turn herself in and begin serving time. Covati reportedly refunded the advance, but the bar found him in violation of rules concerning diligent representation, communication with a client, termination of representation, financial record keeping and handling of funds.

During hearings with the disciplinary board, Covati said he had suffered mini-strokes in August 2020 that left him unable to serve his criminal client or to respond to the malpractice suit. He initially said he agreed to his lengthy suspension because it gave him time to recover from his illness.

Prior to that, Covati had also owned part of the Gold and Silver Gentlemen’s Club on Franklin Road in Roanoke. In 2019, he was convicted of assaulting an exotic dancer at that establishment and sentenced to serve 30 days on the misdemeanor. He appealed and was acquitted by a jury.

Several months later, the dancer sued him in federal court, alleging assault and battery, sexual discrimination and harassment and retaliation. That suit was settled, but the terms of the agreement remain undisclosed.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.