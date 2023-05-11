A man who robbed a southwest Roanoke bank last year and fled on a Valley Metro bus received a 23-year sentence Wednesday.

Brian Nathaniel Brown, 39, pleaded no contest in Roanoke Circuit Court to two charges, robbery and entering a bank with a deadly weapon with the intent to steal, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Chrystal Smith said.

Under a plea agreement, Smith said, Brown was sentenced to 20 years suspended after he serves 10 on the weapon charge and 10 years suspended after he serves five on the robbery charge.

The prosecutor said the sentence was within sentencing guidelines, which considered Brown's criminal history. In Roanoke, his rap sheet dates from 2003 and includes other robbery charges, according to court records.

Smith said that in addition to those 15 years of active prison time, eight years of previously suspended sentences were revoked on convictions that Brown had received prior to August's incident.

Police reported that on the morning of Aug. 9, 2022 Brown entered the HomeTrust Bank in the 2800 block of Brambleton Avenue with a gun.

Brown displayed the weapon, "physically assaulted an employee of the business, then took an undisclosed amount of U.S. Currency and fled the scene on foot,” police said.

Brown got on a Valley Metro bus traveling along Brambleton and rode it toward downtown, Smith said. When he exited the bus near Third Street and Franklin Road Southwest, police detained him.

While the amount of money stolen from the bank remains undisclosed, police recovered $2,955, some of which Brown had dropped along his way, Smith said.

The prosecutor identified Brown as a prior HomeTrust Bank customer, adding that the employees there were familiar with him.