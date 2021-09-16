Roanoke car dealer admits to accepting drug-tainted cash payment

The owner of a Roanoke auto dealership sold a car for $30,000 in cash that he was told was drug-tainted, federal authorities said.

Abdul Ahad Nahibkhil was charged Wednesday with failing to report the cash transactions to the Internal Revenue Service. State Corporation Commission records show that Nahibkhil is president and director of Blue Ridge Auto Sales.

Nahibkhil pleaded guilty the same day in Roanoke's federal court. He was allowed to remain free on bond until a sentencing hearing, at which time he will face a punishment of up to five years in prison and a fine of no more than $25,000.

Reached by telephone Thursday, Nahibkhil declined to comment.

According to court records, undercover agents from the IRS approached Nahibkhil at the dealership on Nov. 15, 2018, and offered to buy a car with money "that was ostensibly proceeds of drug trafficking activity."

Nahibkhil accepted $15,000 in cash as a down payment, and was later paid the other half, the records state. Both transactions were secretly videotaped.

Federal law requires the reporting of cash payments of more than $10,000 to the IRS within 15 days. Neither payment was reported, authorities say.