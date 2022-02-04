 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roanoke child injured by accidental gunshot

A 6-year-old girl was wounded by gunfire that Roanoke investigators believe was accidental and self-inflicted.

The injury, which wasn’t fatal, was reported around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at an apartment on Dale Avenue Southeast by a woman who had been babysitting the young girl and other children, according to search warrants.

The woman didn’t realize there was a gun in the home, according to the documents filed. She described hearing a popping noise, and then seeing the girl come out crying. The girl was listed as struck in the neck or upper torso area.

A police spokeswoman said the injury was believed to be accidental. No charges were expected Friday. No other details were released.

