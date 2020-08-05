Roanoke church's former bookkeeper guilty of embezzlement, must repay nearly $52,000

"Mrs. Martin would take money and pay herself essentially twice, into two bank accounts," Theisen claimed, adding that his office believes that across 2018 and into 2019, approximately $31,739 was siphoned off to her, while another $7,806 went to her husband.

That malfeasance cost the church a payroll tax debt of just over $3,000, he said. It also led to $5,700 in fines and fees for bills that went unpaid, and cost the church another $3,500 to have an accounting firm to untangle the issues.

"Mrs. Martin is taking responsibility for all debts against her and her husband," defense attorney David Robinson said in court.

She will be sentenced Nov. 5. Both she and her husband now live in North Carolina and will be allowed to remain there on bond.

Southview's pastor and about a half-dozen members of the church attended Wednesday's hearing but did not testify.

"Everybody loses today, and I'm sorry for your loss," Judge Onzlee Ware told them.

Nicole and Kim Martin initially were hired by the church in 2016 as its music director and its organist, respectively. The following year Nicole Martin was hired as Southview's bookkeeper.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.