Roanoke church's former bookkeeper guilty of embezzlement, must repay nearly $52,000

One of the more overt indications of a financial malfunction at an active Roanoke church came last year when a utility company announced it was shutting off the building's power for non-payment, prosecutors said Wednesday.
This followed other warning signs for Southview United Methodist Church, including delinquent conference dues, all of which ultimately led to an investigation, the discovery of about $52,000 in missing funds and, in October, the indictment of two married and fairly recent employees on charges of embezzlement.
At a hearing Wednesday in Roanoke Circuit Court, Nicole Gibson Martin, 45, pleaded no contest to one count and saw two others dropped.
Her husband, Kim Larae Martin, faces a single charge of embezzlement and is scheduled to go to trial early next month.
As part of Nicole Martin's plea, prosecutors agreed to not seek an active sentence of more than four years in prison when she's sentenced this fall.
But whatever confinement time she receives, she will also be responsible for a restitution amount in the mid-five figures.
At Wednesday's hearing, Roanoke Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jeremy Theisen said the total debt ran to $51,772, largely from salary overpayments, which he said Nicole Martin arranged through her role as church bookkeeper, drawing cash from other sources within the organization and editing records to hide those losses.
"Mrs. Martin would take money and pay herself essentially twice, into two bank accounts," Theisen claimed, adding that his office believes that across 2018 and into 2019, approximately $31,739 was siphoned off to her, while another $7,806 went to her husband.
That malfeasance cost the church a payroll tax debt of just over $3,000, he said. It also led to $5,700 in fines and fees for bills that went unpaid, and cost the church another $3,500 to have an accounting firm to untangle the issues.
"Mrs. Martin is taking responsibility for all debts against her and her husband," defense attorney David Robinson said in court.
She will be sentenced Nov. 5. Both she and her husband now live in North Carolina and will be allowed to remain there on bond.
Southview's pastor and about a half-dozen members of the church attended Wednesday's hearing but did not testify.
"Everybody loses today, and I'm sorry for your loss," Judge Onzlee Ware told them.
Nicole and Kim Martin initially were hired by the church in 2016 as its music director and its organist, respectively. The following year Nicole Martin was hired as Southview's bookkeeper.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.