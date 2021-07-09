 Skip to main content
Roanoke City Councilman Jeffrey booked on embezzlement charges
Roanoke City Councilman Jeffrey booked on embezzlement charges

Robert Lee Jeffrey Jr.

Robert Jeffrey Jr. 

 Courtesy Roanoke City Jail

Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. turned himself into authorities Friday to face embezzlement charges.

The city jail on Friday released a mugshot from Jeffrey's booking. Authorities have said he would likely be released on his promise to appear in court at a later date.

His first court date was not immediately available.

Jeffrey, 52, was indicted earlier this week on two felony counts that accuse him of embezzling money or property from the Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization, a Roanoke civic group, Roanoke Commonwealth's Attorney Donald Caldwell said.

The amount of money that brought the indictment has not been disclosed.

Jeffrey has said he intends to contest the charges and that he plans to remain in his elected post. His attorney, Jonathan Kurtis, predicted Jeffrey would be found not guilty.

