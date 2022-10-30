Roanoke City Sheriff's Office accepting applications for community engagement team

The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office has announced that it is accepting applications from residents for spots on a Community Engagement Team (CET).

The CET will consist of ten local volunteers age 18 and up that will attend community events on the RCSO’s behalf, the department press release said.

The team will work with a sheriff’s office sergeant, the office’s community relations specialist and community assigned deputies.

The CET is designed to “bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to Friday’s press release, volunteers will be required to:

• Represent the sheriff’s office at community outreach events.

• Coordinate with schools, churches, civic organizations, and businesses relating to sheriff's office participation in community outreach events.

• Foster a positive relationship between the sheriff’s office and the citizens of the city of Roanoke through neighborhood and community engagement.

• Assist in maintaining a partnership between the sheriff’s office and community based organizations and participate in public safety campaigns directed towards school aged youths.

Anyone interested in being a part of the CET, should contact Tameka Paige, RCSO community relations specialist, at 540-853-1761 or Tameka.Paige@roanokeva.gov.

Parties considered for placement on the team will be required to complete a volunteer application and, with their consent, will be subject to a background check.

“Any person of good character, at least eighteen years of age and sufficiently mature enough to handle the responsibilities involved is eligible to become a volunteer,” the release concluded.