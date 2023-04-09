A conflict resolution training program that attracted public scrutiny after it fell significantly short of its goal to graduate 100 citizens last year was worth it, according to two of the women who completed it.

“If they can influence somebody to have a two degree change in how they’re moving about life, in terms of conflict,” Smart said, “in a year or two years that’s really significant.”

Thirty-five people applied to participate in the program.

“Thirteen said they were interested in the Tuesday night cohort, which was the one that ran,” Smart said. “Eight people showed up to the first one, and then, with the exception of one person who came a couple of times, we had five that were there consistently.”

Among those five was Stephanie Lee, a hairdresser and Roanoke resident. She participated in the program because she wanted to learn how everyday citizens could combat gun violence.

“I was just interested in ideas, what kind of ideas people would have to stop gun violence, because that’s almost impossible,” Lee said.

Michelle Woolfolk, a Roanoke native and workforce training developer and instructor, said everyone should know conflict resolution techniques.

“My brother succumbed to gun violence, and we have a cousin that succumbed to it,” Woolfolk said. “My sister and I are very much interested in making a difference and an impact in the community. And if we can be of help, we will be equipped with those skills.”

Lee, who has “had 18 misdemeanors” and “eight felonies,” said she can now pass on what she learned through First Step to those around her.

“People only can do the best with what they got to work with, and I think a lot of things that go on is because people don’t have other ways,” Lee said. “I didn’t have the knowledge that I got from that class until I took the class.”

Smart said he met with Woolfolk, Lee and three other women for two hours once a week for 10 weeks.

“We would always start with a check-in and then cover various topics,” Smart said. “We did some coaching skills, because that’s really kind of what the participants would be doing. Not necessarily sitting people down to mediate, but helping whoever they’re talking with just think a little bit differently about how they can approach it and what they want out of it.”

“We had group discussions, we had video, we had exercises, we had homework, we had special guest speakers,” Woolfolk said. “It was really a great experience.”

After 20 hours of training, the five women completed the First Step program and received certificates in November.

“We celebrated. We had refreshments, snacks, balloons, and we received awards. We took a lot of pictures,” Lee said. “It was my second award that I’ve ever earned in my life. I got an award. And it felt good, because we all related to each other. We related to the information. We thought the class was fun. We did well with each other. It kind of felt like a family.”

Smart said some money that Better Agreements didn’t use to run the program was returned to the city in mid-February.

“We returned $22,315.27,” Smart said, adding that much of the funding that was used was spent developing the First Step curriculum.

In February, WDBJ (Channel 7) reported comments by city council member Stephanie Moon-Reynolds, who questioned the commission’s allocation of the $32,000, as well as other grants. She amplified her comments in further coverage by The Roanoke Rambler. In response, Mayor Sherman Lea announced the city would audit all funds expended through the commission.

Then in March, Gun Violence Prevention Commission member Kathy Cohen spoke critically off Moon-Reynolds during a city council meeting.

“Every member of the Gun Violence Prevention Commission was publicly undermined actively by one member of this council and tacitly by most of you,” Cohen said. “Unfortunately, in the world we live in today, uninformed opinions expressed in the media can lead to dangerous situations.”

Smart said the commission does good work, and he recognizes that First Step’s inability to “cover more ground” has “affected the entire work of the commission.”

“I have a lot of regrets about that, the lack of progress that we made in this program, and how, unfortunately, it may tarnish the good work that the commission is doing,” he said. “They’re working really hard and really trying to make some changes in different ways than what we’ve always done, which is what needs to happen.”

Smart said that while there aren’t immediate plans to run another cohort of citizens through the First Step program, he’s interested in getting the curriculum to citizens through other organizations.

“I feel like the idea is solid,” Smart said. “We definitely have to go about it a different way. What we started doing in January was reaching out to local churches and community organizations who already have people assembled to say, ‘Hey, we have this and we’d like to come in and offer this.’”

Smart was introduced to conflict resolution as an intern at Roanoke’s Conflict Resolution Center in 2007. He said he’s passionate about it because he “grew up in a home where conflict was avoided as much as possible.”

“There are so many amazing conversations and things that can come out of difficult conversations,” Smart said. “We just miss it, because we don’t engage, or we engage poorly.”

Lee said she uses the skills she learned from Smart to “plant seeds” in the people she encounters, both in her salon and out in public.

“I could just meet someone and we’ll just start talking, and then they might vent to me about [how] they just lost their granddaughter, or they’re going through a divorce. And I’m able to just listen. Because I realize there’s a lot of hurting people out here,” Lee said. “Once the conversation is over, we just smile and we tell each other how happy we were to have met each other. I take it global.”

How those seeds grow, Lee said, is up to the people with whom she interacts.

“It depends on the wounds, the nature of the hurt,” she said. “I don’t know if it works overnight. I think it depends on the age of the person. Because some people it is planting seeds. Some people it’s watering the seed.”

Woolfolk volunteers with the Peacemakers, a local nonprofit community safety organization that patrols city neighborhoods. She said that she learned through First Step what to say and what not to say to people she might meet on the street.

“Words are powerful,” Woolfolk said. “How you use them is a skill in and of itself. That’s how I found what we learned to be so useful and vital.

Lee said that before violence in Roanoke can stop, people need to believe that guns are not conflict resolution tools.

“There’s just so much conflict. I mean, you could step on somebody’s shoes nowadays. That’s a conflict. You could just pull out in front of them. And it’s a conflict,” Lee said. “The fuses are just short in people. I don’t know where to begin. That’s why I thought the class would be interesting, to find out, ‘Well, what did you come up with?’”

“You can have a program on every corner. But if you can’t get people to come,” Lee continued. “And they always say, ‘There’s nothing here. There’s nothing here.’ But it was. Nobody participated. I would have expected the whole city to been at that gun violence prevention class.”

Lee said change happens when people are ready and willing to change.

“Their mind is made up if they’re going live a certain way. And that’s the way it was with me. Until I was ready. Until I got tired,” Lee said. “My criminal charges are assault and batteries. I wasn’t a gun person, but I still fought at the drop of a dime, just because of my mentality. And it’s a survival technique for a lot of people. […] And nobody can change that but you.”

Woolfolk said citizens need to learn how to resolve conflict without hate.

“Learn from each other’s perspective. Think about your words and your actions, because they can have far-standing, long-standing consequences,” Woolfolk said. “Life is very precious. And it isn’t worth having an extreme conflict, someone either getting hurt, losing their life or being jailed because there was no understanding, there was no resolution, there was no effective communication.”