Roanoke Councilman Jeffrey convicted for second time in a week

Roanoke Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. pleaded no contest and was convicted by a judge of embezzlement Thursday.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Sheri Mason said the state’s evidence shows Jeffrey owes more than $100,000 to the nonprofit he bilked.

That’s the Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization, a housing nonprofit whose board members gathered outside the courthouse to say they have already begun to rebuild after the thefts.

Jeffrey used the NNEO’s bank cards and checks to make a variety of purchases for himself and others, the evidence showed. Mason said Jeffrey also withdrew large sums of cash.

A sheriff’s deputy wheeled the 52-year-old elected official out of the Roanoke courtroom where proceedings began Monday to await a scheduled June 7 sentencing in jail.

Jeffrey was found guilty by a jury Tuesday for taking pandemic relief funds by false pretenses from the city of Roanoke.

This story will be updated.

