Roanoke Councilman Jeffrey faces new charges of defrauding city

Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. faces new charges of defrauding the city of Roanoke.

A grand jury indictment Monday accuses Jeffrey of “obtaining money by false pretense from the economic development authority for the city of Roanoke,” according to a news release from Commonwealth’s Attorney Donald Caldwell.

The alleged crimes – there are two new felony counts – occurred between mid-November and early December 2020, according to the release. The amount of money involved is "substantially" more than the $1,000 threshold for felony larceny, the release said.

No further details were given.

The 52-year-old elected leader is already facing two felony counts accusing him of embezzling from the Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization while he was employed by or in a position of trust or agency relationship with the civic group. Jeffrey has said he would contest those charges, which were filed in July. He is free on a personal recognizance bond pending trial later this month.

Elected in November 2020, Jeffrey has been serving on council since Jan. 1. He has said he would not step down and would continue to focus on city business while under indictment.