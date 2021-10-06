Roanoke Councilman Jeffrey's trial rescheduled to March

The Roanoke councilman charged with illegally taking city pandemic-relief funds and also bilking a nonprofit civic group received court approval Wednesday to delay his trial by at least five months.

A judge postponed the Circuit Court trial of Robert Jeffrey Jr. from late October to the scheduled date of March 14.

Jeffrey's lawyer, Jonathan Kurtin, said during a Wednesday hearing that he couldn’t possibly be ready to try the case before a jury in less than three weeks as had been scheduled and preferred to go forward early next year.

The prosecution did not object, nor did the judge.

Jeffrey, 52, was indicted Monday on two felony counts of obtaining money from the city economic development authority under false pretenses. The prosecution’s documentary evidence fills five binders when combining supporting material for this week’s indictments and two earlier indictments from July, said Donald Wolthuis, assistant commonwealth’s attorney.

Judge David Carson said he has not made a decision on whether to try all four indictments in March or, as the defense wishes, hold separate trials to examine Jeffrey’s conduct toward each of the two alleged victims.