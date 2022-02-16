Roanoke Councilman Robert Jeffrey case: Health issue, new court detail emerge

Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. is addressing a health concern as he awaits trial next month on fraud-related charges.

Jeffrey, 52, said in a text interview with The Roanoke Times Tuesday he needs a kidney transplant and has been on dialysis since November.

Jeffrey plans to continue on council and regularly attends meetings.

A grand jury accused Jeffrey last year in a series of indictments of embezzling from the Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization and of obtaining pandemic relief money from the city Economic Development Authority under false pretenses.

Legal papers filed about three weeks ago revealed for the first time that the embezzlement case includes improvements to his mother's home allegedly paid for with ill-gotten funds.

Jeffrey has maintained his innocence and said multiple times that he expects to be acquitted of all charges. Neither he nor his lawyer, Jonathan Kurtin, has made public Jeffrey's defense strategy.

Kurtin did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.

Jeffrey's trial is scheduled for five days and is set for March 14.

"The trial will move forward," Jeffrey said by text.

The city commonwealth’s attorney intends to call Dawn Mullins, an assistant municipal auditor and certified public accountant, to the witness stand for expert opinion testimony, according to a Jan. 28 filing.

In a 12-page report that previews her planned testimony, Mullins wrote that financial and bank records show Jeffrey "misrepresented critical, required information" on two applications in late 2020 for a total of $15,000 in pandemic relief money provided to two businesses he operates.

In addition, those records show Jeffrey "diverted a minimum of $18,421.19 in Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization funds for the purchase of goods and services from May 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021," according to the report.

Police affidavits filed earlier in the case contend Jeffrey used his access to NNEO bank accounts for numerous unauthorized transactions exceeding $50,000.

