Roanoke Councilman Robert Jeffrey indicted on felony charges

A grand jury indicted Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey on two charges of felony embezzlement Tuesday.

Jeffrey, 52, could not be immediately reached for comment. He was absent during a council meeting Tuesday afternoon.

“I presented these indictments following complaint of the Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization and subsequent investigation by the Roanoke City Police Department in conjunction with members of my staff," Roanoke Commonwealth’s Attorney Donald Caldwell said in a prepared release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The embezzlements allegedly occurred between May 1, 2020, and April 30 and involved "substantially above" the $1,000 threshhold for felony charges, Caldwell said. His statement gave no further details of the alleged crimes.

Jeffrey will be allowed to turn himself into authorities, Caldwell said. His surrender can occur through Friday, Caldwell said.

Jeffrey, a Democrat, was elected to the council in November and took office Jan. 1. It was his second try for a council seat.

The publisher of ColorsVA magazine, Jeffrey was sued by the NNEO last month. The nonprofit is seeking to terminate a lease with his company, Jeffrey Media, over a "breach of lease."

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.