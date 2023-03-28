A Roanoke County judge told John Andrew Burch Tuesday that after more than 40 years of dealing with criminal law, it was unusual for a specific victim’s injuries to linger in his mind. But the judge said that he could not forget a picture that investigators took to show the extent of the wounds suffered by a woman whom Burch was convicted of beating, strangling, and tying to a bed.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen — using bare hands — any more serious malicious wounding than this … It’s remarkable in its depravity,” Judge Charlie Dorsey said during Burch’s sentencing in circuit court. “It’s remarkable in its inhumanity … It’s impossible for me to understand.”

After a weeping Burch apologized to the woman he brutalized and said that he accepted responsibility for his actions, Dorsey sentenced the Roanoke man, 54, to serve 20 years in prison. Dorsey suspended another five years of incarceration and ordered that Burch be supervised by the probation office for five years after his release.

Burch had pleaded guilty in December to malicious wounding and strangulation, both stemming from a June 2020 fight with a woman he had dated.

Also in December, a Roanoke County jury heard days of testimony about other charges and convicted Burch of abduction with the intent to defile — and acquitted him of rape, two counts of forcible sodomy, inanimate object sexual penetration, and burglary.

The mixed verdict was echoed in Tuesday’s sentencing arguments.

Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Beth Oates recounted the physical assaults, and threats of even more violence, that the woman endured. Defense attorney Aaron Houchens of Salem said that while “horrible, tragic, violent things” had occurred, he disagreed “almost completely” with Oates’ account.

The woman who was attacked by Burch wept as she read a statement that described how on the night of June 21, 2020, at her Roanoke County home, she tried to end her relationship with Burch and he flew into a rage.

The woman said that her face was “beaten to a pulp,” her pelvis separated and the bones shoved into an overlapping position that caused excruciating pain.

There was also the emotional trauma, she continued, sparked by the assault itself and by things that happened afterward, like having to wash her own blood from her bedroom walls before repainting them. She said she remained terrified that Burch someday would return to carry out what she said were threats to kill her and to sexually assault her daughter.

The woman said that almost three years after the assault, she cannot sleep through the night, keeps a loaded gun nearby, and constantly checks if her doors and windows are locked. She said that her daughter and friends have to text her from the driveway so that she will not panic when they come to the door.

“The person I was died that night,” the woman said.

The Roanoke Times is not identifying Burch’s victim.

The woman’s daughter also testified, saying that she also fears Burch returning, has nightmares about her mother’s experience, and altered her college plans to care for her mother.

Two longtime friends of Burch testified that they had never known him to be violent. They blamed the assault on a fit of anger and said they did not think it would happen again.

Similarly, a neighbor testified that Burch was always friendly and protected her and her daughter against a domestic assault that they experienced.

Attorney Sheila Moheb of Roanoke, who joined in representing Burch, said the defense filed a half dozen letters praising Burch’s character, including from Burch’s siblings and parents.

Oates argued for a sentence of 35 years, the maximum that could be imposed for the convictions. She said that sentencing guidelines were inadequate in recommending a high end of just over eight years.

Houchens said the eight years would be appropriate.

Oates said that in Burch’s testimony at trial, he said that he hit the woman more times than he could count, then got on top of her on a bed and strangled her until he “could see the fear of death in her eyes.” At 245 pounds, Burch was much larger than his victim, Oates noted.

Later, at a hospital, medical staff documented 47 separate injuries to nearly every area of the woman’s body, Oates said, adding that Burch’s only injury was a laceration on the top and bottom of a knuckle.

Taken together, the details added up to an offense “at the extreme end” and “absolutely the worst case” of what fell under the legal description of malicious wounding, strangulation, and abduction, Oates said.

“If Mr. Burch had squeezed any longer, this would be a homicide,” Oates said.

After the hearing, Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian Holohan summarized the timeline of what happened after Burch left the woman’s home: Burch called 911, gave the woman’s address and said to send an ambulance because he had hurt his girlfriend; then hung up when the dispatcher asked for his name and details of what harm had been inflicted.

Officers found the woman and soon warrants were issued for Burch. A standoff ensued at his residence that lasted until his surrender the next day, Holohan said.

In court, Burch sat and watched impassively as the woman and her daughter testified, and Oates spoke. But Burch burst into tears when Dorsey asked if he had anything to say before being sentenced.

“I make no excuses,” Burch began, then added, “From the deepest depths of my soul I apologize” to the woman he injured, her daughter, and his own relatives and friends.

Burch said that he had “lost sight of the most basic rule, to treat others the way I wish to be treated.” He said that he has sought help and experienced a spiritual awakening.

Dorsey said that he had to take into account “an enormous set of consequences” caused by Burch. The judge recalled that when Burch testified at his trial, he had talked about his love for his dog.

“I’m at a loss,” Dorsey said. “There’s an old expression, ‘you treated her like an animal.’ No, you did not. You would’ve treated an animal better.”

Dorsey said that the photo of the woman’s injuries lingered in his mind.

“I don’t usually have it stick with me. … That’s what distinguishes this case for me,” Dorsey said.