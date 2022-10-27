Roanoke County convict arrested after standoff with Myrtle Beach police

Eight years ago, a Roanoke County man engaged in a 3-hour standoff with police until he surrendered and was arrested. On Tuesday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the same man participated in a similar confrontation.

William Berry Hodges Jr., 45, has a criminal history in the Roanoke area that dates from 1995, when he was 18. He has repeatedly been accused of committing crimes while out of jail on bond or while on probation.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department reported on Facebook Wednesday that Hodges, who was released from the Western Virginia Regional Jail a year ago this month, had fired gunshots at police during a standoff outside his residence.

The day before, a woman who came to a Myrtle Beach firehouse claimed that on Sunday, Oct. 23, Hodges hit her “in the head with a hammer and told her he would kill her,” according to Myrtle Beach police.

“The victim said he tied her to a bed and threatened to harm her if she tried to escape,” police said. “The victim escaped Tuesday morning and sought help at the fire station.”

S.W.A.T. and negotiations teams went to Hodges’ house to arrest him. But when tactical units arrived, “Hodges shot at officers from inside the home and refused to come out,” police said.

No one was injured by the shooting, but property was damaged, and negotiations between authorities and Hodges lasted several hours.

At one point, “Hodges stopped communicating with officers and tactical teams deployed tear gas into the home to force him out,” police said. “Hodges attempted to barricade windows and set a mattress on fire in the back of his home.”

After the house caught fire, Hodges left it and surrendered to police outside. Inside, fire crews found his dog dead.

Myrtle Beach police charged Hodges with ten counts of attempted murder, one count of kidnapping, one count of arson second degree, one count of cruelty to animals and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

“The investigation is still ongoing, and additional charges are likely,” the police press release concluded.

According to South Carolina’s online court records system, Hodges lives in Myrtle Beach. But police identified him on Wednesday as a Roanoke resident.

In 1995, Hodges was convicted in Roanoke Circuit Court of petit larceny, according to Virginia’s online court case information system. Two years later in the same court, he was convicted of speeding.

Hodges was also indicted by a grand jury in the city in February 1997 for two counts of grand larceny, but both charges were dismissed the following July.

Two years after that, again in Roanoke Circuit Court, Hodges was convicted of making threats to burn, according to court documents.

For an offense in Roanoke County on October 19, 1998, Hodges was convicted of 13 felonies: attempted murder, use of a firearm in commission of murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, receiving stolen goods, two counts of petit larceny and seven counts of grand larceny.

The Roanoke Times reported that Hodges fired at a Roanoke County sheriff’s deputy during a robbery. He was sentenced April 22, 1999 to 14 years of active time in jail, according to court documents, but received credit for the time he served awaiting the sentencing hearing.

Thirteen years and four months later, on August 22, 2012, he was arrested for threatening the 14-year-old son of the woman he was dating.

Hodges was charged with four felonies — abduction, child abuse and neglect, use of a firearm in the commission of abduction and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon — and two misdemeanors, reckless handling of a firearm and brandishing a firearm.

Hodges remained in custody until he was granted bond on November 26, 2013. But six months later, on May 5, 2014, he initiated a standoff with Roanoke County police at the 3000 block of Woodway Road in Garden City.

The Roanoke Times reported that police went to Hodges’ residence at 12:15 p.m. that day to arrest him for assaulting a woman overnight, but Hodges refused to leave.

A tactical team fired several gas canisters at the residence and negotiated with Hodges over a loudspeaker. At about 3 p.m. he came out and surrendered.

Hodges was charged with a new set of four felonies — abduction, aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon — and misdemeanor brandishing.

Hodges was held in jail without bond until April 1, 2015, when he was sentenced for offenses from both 2012 and 2014. He received 55 years, suspended after he spent 9 years and 10 months in prison.

Hodges got credit toward that nearly 10-year sentence for the time he served in custody from August 2012 to November 2013 and from May 2014 to April 2015.

On October 18, 2021 he was released from Western Virginia Regional Jail for good behavior, according to court documents.

Roanoke County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian Holohan confirmed Thursday that Hodges has been on supervised probation since his release one year ago.

That means Hodges was on probation during Tuesday’s incident in Myrtle Beach and may face repercussions in Roanoke County as a result.

“I expect a revocation hearing will be coming soon, depending on what the authorities in Myrtle Beach do,” Holohan said.

For now, Hodges is jailed without bond at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County, South Carolina.