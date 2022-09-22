Roanoke County domestic violence case ends with guilty verdict for beaten woman

A Vinton woman who was repeatedly beaten by her boyfriend — until her 10-year-old son shot and killed him — was convicted this week of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of felony child neglect.

On Wednesday, Roanoke County Circuit Judge Charlie Dorsey told Teirra Shanae Poindexter, 31, that he took seriously the abuse that she sustained in a yearlong relationship with Carlos Andre Jones, who died Sept. 16, 2020, at age 29.

But the judge said that Poindexter endangered her children and ultimately Jones by staying in a dangerous, violent household with him.

The judge noted that the day Jones was killed was filled with an escalating argument that involved blows, a knife and a handgun that Poindexter's son ultimately picked up and fired — but that before the fatal shot, Poindexter paused to leave her apartment with her son, pick up her 5-year-old daughter from school, stop to buy cleaning supplies, then returned and resumed the conflict with Jones.

A key piece of evidence in the case was a smartphone video that Poindexter told police she made to document Jones' treatment of her. Made on the last day of Jones' life, the video worked against Poindexter in court as it showed her pointing a pistol at her boyfriend as he held up her son — "as a human shield," Dorsey said.

Later in the video, a long, audio-only section filled with screams and shouts caught what sounded like a trigger clicking on an unloaded gun, then the slide of an automatic pistol being racked repeatedly. It also caught what Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Nathaniel Griffith counted as 13 threats that Poindexter made to kill Jones.

At one point in the video, Poindexter said, "You busted my head," and Jones replied, "Oh, grow up."

Defense attorney Sheila Moheb of Roanoke said that the video showed only a snippet of the desperate circumstances in which Poindexter lived. Dorsey said the video showed "chaos shot through with violence, ugliness."

After Poindexter was found guilty on all charges, her sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 26.

Wednesday was the second time that the convoluted case arrived in the county's circuit court. In March, a jury trial for Poindexter quickly ended with Dorsey declaring a mistrial after a juror recognized one of Jones' relatives who was in the courtroom's spectator area.

The second try at prosecuting the case came in a bench trial, with Dorsey deciding Poindexter's guilt or innocence.

A daylong court session included the playing of a 911 call that Poindexter asked her children to make as Jones threatened her. There was testimony from Vinton police officers who arrived to find Jones' body lying in the street, where Poindexter said he ran after being shot.

And there were videos of Poindexter being questioned by Detectives Andrew DiCarlo and Valerie Cummings after the shooting then again, about six weeks later, after detectives discovered her phone video.

In her interviews with police, Poindexter described repeated assaults by Jones that she said had earlier caused her to have a miscarriage. She said that on the final day, Jones seemed to be agreeing to her repeated requests to move out but still was fighting with her constantly.

She said that Jones had loaded a pink, 9mm pistol that she owned, and that she had unloaded it, and that there was a back-and-forth between them all day with the gun being picked up and put down in different areas. At some point, Jones must have reloaded it, Poindexter said.

Poindexter said that as the conflict went on, Jones punched her in the face. When he approached again, in the apartment's kitchen, she threw a pan filled with cold grease at him, she said. For the rest of the day, amid the battle, she tried to clean up the oil that covered the kitchen floor, she told police.

Photos from the day of the shooting showed Poindexter with a swollen lip. She told police that Jones hit her again later in the day and that she tried to fend him off with a large kitchen knife and told her children to call 911. Jones got upset, she said, and took the phone from her daughter and threw it out the front door.

She said that Jones then picked up the knife, held her daughter, and stabbed a couch, breaking the knife. Police found the blade on the living room floor and the handle behind a table.

Poindexter told police that as Jones let her daughter go, her son yelled something about leaving the family alone.

Then there were shots, Poindexter said, and she realized that her son had picked up her pistol. Officers found it later on the coffee table.

Poindexter said that her son said that he had just been trying to scare Jones, and that after the shots, she ran to try to help Jones.

The trial's evidence also covered earlier violence between the couple. Security camera video from the 7-Eleven on Williamson Road in Roanoke, taken on a late night about seven months before Jones' death, showed Poindexter walk into the store and look at drinks in one of refrigerators.

Jones entered a few moments later and immediately punched Poindexter to the ground, then began kicking her as she curled into a fetal position. When other customers approached, Jones brandished a knife, then walked one of the customers through the store and out the door. Jones returned and dragged Poindexter outside, then came back a third time to grab something off one of the shelves.

A clerk testified that Jones asked if he had called police. When he said that he did, Jones said he would be back to kill him, the clerk said.

Poindexter told police that Jones had been a member of the VH1 or Villa Heights gang but that it had been years since they had been very active and that Jones no longer hung around much with the few remaining members. She said that he on probation from earlier offenses and that she tried to steer him straight.

Lt. R.A. Robinson of the Roanoke Police Department testified that he was near the 7-Eleven and that when he got the call about the beating, he pulled over Jones almost immediately. In body-cam footage played in court, Jones denied hitting Poindexter or having a knife. Robinson pointed out that the assault was on video, and that a knife was sitting on the front seat of Jones' vehicle.

The body-cam footage showed Poindexter denying that Jones hit her. Robinson said that while he could not tell her what to do, he knew Jones had been violent with other women and that his advice was to end their relationship.

Robinson arrested Jones for domestic assault and got an emergency protective order barring Jones from contact with Poindexter. But the order expired and in August 2020, the case was dropped. Robinson said that he could not remember why.

The last witness at Wednesday's trial was Poindexter's son, now 12. He told Dorsey that on the day of the shooting, he wanted to defend his mother and sister.

The son was home that day because his school had switched to online classes due to the pandemic. His description of the deepening conflict largely tracked what Poindexter told police.

But Griffith pointed out that the boy's testimony differed in many aspects — such as when and how many times his mother was hit — from the account he gave to police two years earlier.

Dorsey said that he was not too concerned. Many things can affect the accuracy of an eyewitness' testimony; factor in the boy's age and the nature of the events and it was not surprising that some things had changed, the judge said.

The boy was not charged in connection with Jones' death.

The judge said that what was clear to him was that Poindexter had opportunities to leave Jones both on the day of the shooting, when she and her children were out of the apartment together, and earlier, after Robinson arrested Jones. Instead, she stayed and exposed her children to an environment of violence, weapons and threats.

If Poindexter had herself shot Jones in self-defense, the case might be very different, Dorsey continued.

"But you, in that moment, in those surroundings, didn't think that was justified," the judge said.

Instead, she left her son, "a 10-year-old who was functioning in a war zone," to make his own decision, Dorsey said.