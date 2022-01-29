Roanoke County home damaged by fire

A Saturday house fire in Roanoke County caused no injuries but left structural damage that will force the homeowner to stay with relatives, the county fire and rescue department said in a news release.

Crews were called to a fire in the 4800 block of Branch Road just after 2 p.m. and found no visible signs of a blaze until they went inside, the news release said.

Inside the two-story brick home in the Mount Pleasant area, firefighters found flames and smoke in the kitchen. They had the fire under control in less than 10 minutes, the news release said.

There was one adult in the house who got out without being hurt, the news release said. The homeowner will stay with family members who live nearby, according to the news release.

Neither the fire's cause nor a damage estimate were immediately available.

