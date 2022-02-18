Roanoke County jury finds defendant not guilty in fatal shooting

Patrick Joseph McDonald didn’t know the name of the man he had shot during what authorities described as a drunken altercation at a house party in 2018.

The two men had only just met after celebratory nights out brought them both to the same bar with their friends on a night in May,

McDonald, a 28-year-old waiter, was with co-workers raising a glass after the crew had finished a hectic but fun Mother’s Day event, said McDonald’s attorney.

Keonte Johnson, a warehouse worker and father of two, was ringing in his birthday. He had just turned 23.

It started out as a good night, witnesses said. Then, after people migrated to McDonald’s house, an argument would break out during the early morning hours.

“It’s so crazy,” McDonald said in an emotional police interview afterward as he recounted the chaos. “... I didn’t want anybody to get hurt.”

Over a two-day trial this week, a Roanoke County jury was walked through the events of that 2018 party, which ended with McDonald fatally shooting Johnson and facing a charge of voluntary manslaughter.

The jurors, after deliberating for about an hour and a half, issued a verdict of not guilty Tuesday, concluding McDonald had been acting in self-defense.

Defense attorney Tony Anderson said McDonald, now 32, was in fear for himself and for others at the house when Johnson got a gun out of his car after getting into an argument with McDonald and returned while making threats.

The memories of what led up to the argument varied among witnesses. In an earlier hearing, prosecutors said a precise timeline of events had been difficult to sort out due to intoxication among those present.

Johnson alone had a blood alcohol level three times greater than the legal driving limit that night. One witness recalled seeing the two men briefly tussle in the yard and McDonald hit Johnson. That fit with a black eye and other injuries that Johnson had, authorities said.

There was no disagreement in court that Johnson came back to the house on Enon Drive with a gun. He was described as yelling, cursing and threatening to kill people as he came up onto the house’s porch, according to testimony and recorded police interviews.

McDonald, who didn’t testify in court, told investigators that he grabbed his own 9mm pistol after hearing people on the porch screaming gun and that he tried to get Johnson to leave but thought he saw the other man raise his gun. He described seeing the barrel of the weapon pointed.

When that happened, Anderson said, ”Mr. McDonald does the only thing he can do to protect his friends on that porch and himself.”

McDonald told police he thought both men started firing their guns at roughly the same time. It would turn out that only McDonald shot, hitting not only Johnson but two of his own friends, who were wounded but survived as they started running amid the melee.

Johnson’s gun showed he never fired a round, a point that would be pressed by assistant prosecutor Bill Braxton. A special grand jury empaneled to evaluate the case initially indicted McDonald on a charge of second-degree murder, but prosecutors amended that to voluntary manslaughter just before trial, arguing the shooting was a case of an unlawful killing that was carried out in the sudden heat of passion, while in mutual combat or under reasonable provocation.

Johnson was shot eight times in the chest and torso, including once in the heart, according to medical testimony. He died at the scene.

Anderson urged jurors to consider the case, not in the cold light of day four years later, but as it appeared to McDonald at the time, with adrenaline and fear pumping, and ask themselves whether it was reasonable for him to feel he had to take action on the porch that night.

The announcement of the acquittal was met with heavy emotion by some of Johnson’s loved ones in the courtroom gallery.

A slamming sound was heard in one aisle, and a man jumped up and said he had to get out of the room. Deputies began ushering people out quickly. A woman shouted as she exited that her child’s father had been taken away and referred to McDonald as an expletive.

Judge James Swanson cautioned others that they must remain calm if they wanted to stay. There were no other incidents.

Anderson said the defense was grateful for the jury’s work but their thoughts were also with Johnson’s family and the deep grief that they’re experiencing.

In his police statement on the day of the shooting, McDonald had seemed stunned by what happened. Everyone had been having fun together up until those last moments.

“We were having a great time, a great night,” he said.