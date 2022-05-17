Roanoke County jury rejects defamation lawsuit involving Salem physicians

A Roanoke County jury on Tuesday sided with the defendant in a $3.5 million defamation lawsuit involving two Salem physicians.

Two years ago, Dr. Gregory Alouf of Alouf Aesthetics accused family medical practitioner Dr. Janine Talty of making statements to a patient that he considered were detrimental to his professional reputation.

The dispute began in 2019 when Alouf said he sent the patient’s request for a medical clearance to Talty, who was the patient’s primary care doctor.

Talty testified she heard from area medical colleagues that Alouf had a reputation of sending his patients to the emergency room and that he had somehow been involved with the death of his mother.

A Roanoke Times article published in March 2009 reports that Alouf rode in the back of an ambulance with his dying mother in 2004. Alouf is quoted in the article saying he tried to start an IV in her.

But he said in court Monday that he “performed no medical treatment as a physician” on his mother. She later died at the hospital from a bacterial blood infection.

The same article explained that after his mother’s death, Alouf became addicted to drugs. He wrote “prescriptions for patients, friends and family members and then filled the prescriptions himself.”

A Fox News article published in October 2015 quotes publications from the Virginia Board of Medicine that reprimand Alouf for complications related to three surgeries he had completed.

“As a result of these cases, the Virginia Board of Medicine ordered Alouf to stop all ‘full incisional’ surgical procedures, stating that he ‘lacks the requisite education, training, experience, knowledge, skill, expertise and competence to perform such surgery,’” the article reads.

In October 2021, Alouf was put on probation by the Board of Medicine, according to his profile on the state board’s website. His profile lists a self-designated practice area of plastic surgery, but no related board certification.

Talty said Tuesday that she conducted an internet search of Alouf before calling her patient in August 2019.

The patient testified in court Monday that Talty sounded “angry,” “very upset,” “really loud” and “forceful” during their phone conversation. The patient said Talty told her that Alouf had performed surgery on his mother and killed her.

“I did not say that he was directly responsible,” Talty said from the witness stand. The doctor said she had only heard that “he was somehow involved in his mother’s death.”

Talty also said that she doesn’t yell, and she felt she had a “very good rapport” with the patient, adding, “I had no malice against Dr. Alouf and I still don’t.”

Talty encouraged her patient to conduct her own research “because of the rumors [she] had heard.” Then, with a letter to Alouf, Talty cleared the patient for the procedures.

The patient said she performed her own research and called Alouf, who said he “was tired of being slandered.” The patient decided to have the two cosmetic procedures about two weeks later. Both procedures “went well,” she testified.

The patient has since terminated her patient-doctor relationship with Talty but still sees Alouf.

Alouf’s attorney Cathy Reynolds argued that Talty had defamed Alouf by spreading rumors about him and his practice without substantiating them.

Alouf said from the witness stand that what Talty allegedly said about his mother to their mutual patient opened “old wounds again.” He said he was “embarrassed” and “shocked” by such allegations.

Reynolds added that the allegation that Alouf contributed to his mother’s death was “unnecessarily insulting.” She said there is “no greater insult that talking about someone’s mother.”

One of Talty’s attorneys, John Jessee, asked Alouf on Monday, the trial’s first day, if the statements made in the state Board of Medicine’s publications were also hurtful to him.

Alouf said they were, but “not like what Dr. Talty said about my mom,” he told the court.

Jessee said that Alouf didn’t lose any patients or business as a result of Talty’s short phone call with the mutual patient. He also argued that Talty had a duty as a physician to protect her patient.

“A doctor can say something that is defamatory,” Jessee explained, with a limited privilege. That privilege is breached when a doctor exhibits “malice” or “fighting words,” and Jessee said there was no evidence of malice.

“I felt like I needed to protect her,” Talty said. “I was trying to get her to think twice about what she was doing.”

Reynolds said Talty gave the court “the watered-down version of what she told the patient” on the phone.

But, Jessee maintained, “she was nervous for her patient and she wanted to convey that.”

After hearing testimony for two days, the seven jurors on the case deliberated for less than an hour Tuesday before reaching a verdict, finding against Alouf and dismissing the lawsuit.

