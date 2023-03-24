The Roanoke County man who has been charged with shooting his ex-girlfriend's partner inside a city Food Lion was granted bond Wednesday.

Kemonte A. Cooper, 28, was indicted by a Roanoke grand jury in March on five charges: aggravated malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting in a public place causing injury, shooting in an occupied building and carrying a concealed weapon.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney John McNeil said Wednesday that at about 8:30 p.m. Feb. 4, police were called to the Food Lion in the 2600 block of Peters Creek Road Northwest for a disorder that led to a shooting.

McNeil said surveillance camera footage, which the prosecutor played in Roanoke Circuit Court on Wednesday, reveals that when Cooper arrived at the store, his ex-girlfriend and her male partner were already there, checking out their groceries.

Cooper approached the pair in the checkout line and engaged in conversations with each of them. An exchange between Cooper and the other male escalated, and the other male took off his jacket. That's when Cooper "squares up," McNeil said.

Then, the prosecutor said, the other male "throws a haymaker," a wide-swinging hook punch, towards Cooper. The two men engaged in a short physical struggle and crashed into a grocery aisle's end cap, the surveillance footage displays.

During the struggle, as he backed away from the other man's blow, Cooper pulled a firearm out of a concealed holster on his right hip and aimed it toward the other man, McNeil said.

The man was shot several times, including in the neck and torso, McNeil said. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment and is "going to pull through." Cooper's ex-girlfriend received a minor injury to her left shoulder, the prosecutor said.

After the shooting, Cooper remained on scene and cooperated with police. After he was interviewed at Roanoke Police Department headquarters, he was released.

On March 7, police charged Cooper in the shooting. His attorney, Tony Anderson, said that between the day of the shooting and the day of his arrest, Cooper was "not that dangerous."

"Nothing additional occurred during that time," Anderson said, adding that the offense was an "isolated event between the two parties."

While Anderson asked that Cooper be granted bond, he said a curfew would be appropriate, "given the nature of the offense" and understanding that firearm use has "escalated" in the city in recent years.

But McNeil asked Judge Christopher Clemens that Cooper be held without bond despite Cooper's cooperation with police and lack of a criminal record.

The prosecutor said Cooper "introduced a deadly weapon" where it was not required. McNeil also said that while Cooper had once obtained a concealed carry permit, it had expired in the fall.

"That video is disturbing," Clemens said, but he found that Cooper was not a flight risk or a risk to the community, noting that the shooting occurred at "a very isolated time" and was a "person-specific incident."

Clemens granted Cooper a $25,000 bond and ordered that he comply with pretrial services and have no contact with the victims of the shooting.